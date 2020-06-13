147 Apartments for rent in Summit, NJ

Moving to Summit

The city hosts more than 20,000 people with nearly 8,000 homes all tucked neatly into the city's 6-square-mile area. Detached family homes are the norm here, but about 30% of the properties can still be found in small apartment buildings and high-rises. So, there's pretty much something for everyone, as long as you can afford it. Get searching soon, however, because the market is competitive, and there are plenty of families, couples and singles alike vying for the enviable real estate just 30 kilometers from Manhattan Island.

Make sure you bring your references, pay stubs, rental background and work history with you for apartment viewing. Because the properties go fast, bring your checkbook as well so you are prepared to put down a deposit when you fall in love with your next house or apartment.