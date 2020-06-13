Apartment List
/
NJ
/
summit
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:14 PM

147 Apartments for rent in Summit, NJ

📍
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,057
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 10 at 06:44am
Summit
7 Units Available
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Summit
3 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Summit
4 Units Available
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Summit
2 Units Available
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
145-147 Summit Avenue is a gorgeous four story elevator building which offers large studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments that feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and extra spacious rooms! We are located within walking distance to

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
35 RIDGE RD
35 Ridge Road, Summit, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$8,700
Unique rental opportunity! Amazing privacy and property with a "staycation" feel, yet only blocks from town and train. Lovely pool & patio, outdoor shower & rolling lawns.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
1-3 LINCOLN AVE
1-3 Lincoln Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Reno will be done in 7 days Pictures to be updated Just move in! Located in a quiet neighborhood and just a few miles to down town, steps to restaurants, banks, mass transit and just 2 miles to Short Hills Mall.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
412 Morris Ave.
412 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT LOCATION! 2020 Renovation Complete! 2 BR, 2 Full BA with 1046 sf. in Summit Park. located within minutes from downtown shopping & dining. NYC train station, schools, and parks.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
64 KENT PLACE BLVD
64 Kent Place Boulevard, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2300 sqft
NEWER CONSTRUCTION in-town mere minutes to downtown Summit, Midtown Direct trains, and all schools.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
132 Springfield Ave
132 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Location! Under one mile to Downtown Summit & NYC Direct Train. Welcome home to this beautifully renovated half duplex unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
7 Norwood Ave.
7 Norwood Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,950
600 sqft
Charming one BR, fully FURNISHED and decorated apartment on first floor, available long or short term. Open floor plan. Walking to downtown restaurants, shops and train. Washer/dryer in unit. Parking for one car. No PETS.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
64 PARK AVE
64 Park Avenue, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Located in the highly sought-after town of Summit, this newer townhome is ideal for entertaining guests and loved ones. Natural light pours onto the gleaming hardwood floors of this end unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
49 Park Ave Unit 3
49 Park Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST RENOVATED. Top floor unit with lots of natural light. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, quarts counters, stainless appliances. Recessed lighting w/dimmers. Oak flooring throughout. Full size washer and dryer,Two walk in closets.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
22 ROTARY LN
22 Rotary Lane, Summit, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
Clean, freshly painted 2004 new construction 6 bedroom colonial in great neighborhood. Franklin School district, spacious and move in ready condition.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
23 William Street
23 William Street, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Conveniently located to NYC train, schools, downtown Summit, and Overlook Hospital.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
66 New England Avenue
66 New England Ave, Summit, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1040 sqft
Newly renovated. New White Kitchen with quartz countertops. All new appliances, Open floor plan, finished lower level. End unit with fireplace and extra windows. Town Inspections for renovation complete. Ready for move in.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
800 SPGFLD AVE UNIT 4
800 Spgfld Avenue, Summit, NJ
Studio
$1,600
1 Bedroom
Ask
Bright & Spacious 1 BDRM W/CACgreat location,NYC train across the street & close to stores

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
15 Euclid Avenue
15 Euclid Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Stunning & fully furnished, this 3 BR/1Bth unit is professionally-decorated, immaculate and just 2 blocks to downtown Summit. Flexible lease term available. Equipped with everything you might need. Bright and sunny, hardwood floors, central air.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22
390 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Conveniently located to NYC train, schools & downtown Summit. Bright & airy 2nd floor condo with hardwood floors. Tenant pays electric, cooking gas, tv/phone/internet. Window A/C Only, Laundry Is In the Basement of the Building.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
497 Springfield Avenue
497 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
In-Town Location. 1 BR near all. Laundry on premises. Parking available with town permit at municipal lot.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
87 SUMMIT AVE
87 Summit Ave, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Summit, this recently renovated 3 Bed 1 full bath, is steps away from NJ Transit midtown direct train line to Newark, Hoboken or NYC. Ample living space with access from the front and rear of building.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
43 ASHLAND RD
43 Ashland Road, Summit, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
Great Location! Short Walk to downtown Summit, NYC train, Brayton elementary school and the middle school. Entry Foyer & LR w/chestnut trim, stain glass windows. MBR w/updated Bath. Kit.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
150 BROAD ST
150 Broad Street, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
Brand New Construction! Custom, elegant finishes await you and the convenience of townhome living. Exceptional space, open floor plan, and bright sunlit rooms. Private garage parking & outdoor space.

1 of 13

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Summit
1 Unit Available
142 MORRIS ST
142 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1500 sqft
***GREAT DEAL***3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM WITH PARKING IN PAULUS HOOK FOR ONLY $3,150***Newer Construction. W/D in unit, Dishwasher, built in closets, hardwood floors, TERRACE. Close to Path, over 30 Restaurant, bars, ferry, shopping, and light rail.

Median Rent in Summit

Last updated Dec. 2014
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Summit is $1,630, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,942.
Studio
$1,468
1 Bed
$1,630
2 Beds
$1,942
3+ Beds
$2,504
City GuideSummit
Anyone who enjoyed the show "Monk" might well remember that Randy Disher got offered the role of Summit, New Jersey, chief of police in the final episode. Later, in a novel following the character, Randy brings in the main character, Monk, due to a corruption scandal ripping through the hierarchy of Summit.

Summit has a fairly interesting history and was known as "Beacon Hill" during the American Revolution due to all of the bonfire beacons that were lit by the local militia to signal the approach of British troops. It's certainly a popular spot among some of the financial elite of New Jersey and New York, with nice real estate, large family homes and a large commuter community making the 30-minute trip to Manhattan every day of the week. In fact, about 20% of those living in Summit work in finance and real estate in the Big Apple, giving the local area a fairly ritzy feel.

Moving to Summit

The city hosts more than 20,000 people with nearly 8,000 homes all tucked neatly into the city's 6-square-mile area. Detached family homes are the norm here, but about 30% of the properties can still be found in small apartment buildings and high-rises. So, there's pretty much something for everyone, as long as you can afford it. Get searching soon, however, because the market is competitive, and there are plenty of families, couples and singles alike vying for the enviable real estate just 30 kilometers from Manhattan Island.

Make sure you bring your references, pay stubs, rental background and work history with you for apartment viewing. Because the properties go fast, bring your checkbook as well so you are prepared to put down a deposit when you fall in love with your next house or apartment.

Neighborhoods

There are four major neighborhoods in Summit, each with plenty of housing for rent, and loosely divided in north, south, east and western regions.

Morris Tpke / Hobart Ave: This area contains some hefty real estate prices, higher than just about any other neighborhood in New Jersey. Consequently, the area is full of wealthy commuters, with a great Country Club -- Canoe Brook -- in the northeast and easily walkable from just about anywhere. A golf course is attached, which is great if you like the sport.

City Center: The vacancy rate is actually slightly higher here than the other neighborhoods, so if you're planning on looking for home rentals in Summit, then City Center is a good option. Generally, you'll find plenty of medium and small family homes, as well as single- and double-roomed apartments, all with great access to Manhattan. You've also got the Visual Arts Center of New Jersey in the southwest if that's your thing.

Tremont Park / Woodland Park: Being slightly more leafy, but with all of the ease of access to the Big Apple, Tremont Park / Woodland Park is the most expensive neighborhood in Summit, and one of the most expensive in New Jersey. Both house prices and rental prices are high, so make sure you're earning a fair salary before you consider moving here.

Springfield Ave / Morris Ave: This neighborhood is in the west, close enough for a quick drive to Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge and other national parks beyond it. The theme continues here with plenty of townhouses and family homes along the tree-lined streets. With a low vacancy rate, be prepared to fight for any property that tickles your fancy, with a limited amount of housing for rent in the area.

Living in Summit

As you might expect -- and you may have already guessed from the name -- Summit is quite a bit above sea level, sitting on top of the Second Watchung Mountain, making it fresh, clear and beautifully green year round.

Summit is a great place from which to commute to Manhattan and its surrounding boroughs. There are easy transport links straight to the big city, both via road and rail, and plenty of rental houses and rental apartments are available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Summit?
In Summit, the median rent is $1,468 for a studio, $1,630 for a 1-bedroom, $1,942 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,504 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Summit, check out our monthly Summit Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Summit?
Some of the colleges located in the Summit area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Summit?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Summit from include New York, Brooklyn, Jersey City, Newark, and Hoboken.

Similar Pages

Summit 1 BedroomsSummit 2 Bedrooms
Summit Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSummit Pet Friendly Places
Summit Studio Apartments