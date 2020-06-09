376 CENTRAL AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

NO BROKER FEE! Welcome home to this spectacular 1300 Sq Ft 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit for rent in bustling Jersey City Heights! No detail was spared in this complete gut renovation from beautiful hardwood floors, glorious open kitchen with expansive living room dining room, perfect for entertaining! Central Air and Heat, tons of natural light from windows on all sides of the unit, in home full size washer and dryer are just some of the amazing features. This space is located conveniently close to transportation as well as a host of stores, bakeries and restaurants!