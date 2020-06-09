All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:36 PM

376 CENTRAL AVE

376 Central Avenue · (201) 792-7601
Location

376 Central Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307
The Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO BROKER FEE! Welcome home to this spectacular 1300 Sq Ft 3 bedroom 2 bathroom unit for rent in bustling Jersey City Heights! No detail was spared in this complete gut renovation from beautiful hardwood floors, glorious open kitchen with expansive living room dining room, perfect for entertaining! Central Air and Heat, tons of natural light from windows on all sides of the unit, in home full size washer and dryer are just some of the amazing features. This space is located conveniently close to transportation as well as a host of stores, bakeries and restaurants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 CENTRAL AVE have any available units?
376 CENTRAL AVE has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 376 CENTRAL AVE have?
Some of 376 CENTRAL AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 376 CENTRAL AVE currently offering any rent specials?
376 CENTRAL AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 CENTRAL AVE pet-friendly?
No, 376 CENTRAL AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 376 CENTRAL AVE offer parking?
No, 376 CENTRAL AVE does not offer parking.
Does 376 CENTRAL AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 376 CENTRAL AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 CENTRAL AVE have a pool?
No, 376 CENTRAL AVE does not have a pool.
Does 376 CENTRAL AVE have accessible units?
No, 376 CENTRAL AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 376 CENTRAL AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 376 CENTRAL AVE has units with dishwashers.
