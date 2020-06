Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher oven refrigerator

dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator

Welcome to the red-hot Jersey City Heights neighborhood. A large and inviting well proportioned apartment with tall ceilings and an eat-in kitchen in a great location. The two bedrooms are on opposite sides of the apartment – perfect for a roommate share or a small family. Both bedrooms are large enough for king beds with the larger bedroom having ample space for additional furniture and the smaller room has an entrance to a private deck. Located a half block away from Washington Park and five blocks away from the Congress Street light rail station. 1st month rent, 1.5 month security deposit and 1 month broker fee all due at lease signing.