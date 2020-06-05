206 6TH ST

Amenities

Loft-like 1 BR in trendy Downtown JC. This open floor plan is tastefully designed with exposed brick, crown molding, industrial style duct work, Edison light fixtures, French doors, and h/w floors throughout. Unit includes central air/heat, security system, and on-site washer/dryer. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Bathroom has been renovated to include glass panel and pebble tiles in the shower. Close to Grove St Path! Won't last! No broker's fee!