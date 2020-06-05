All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:17 PM

206 6TH ST

206 6th Street · (201) 659-7101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

206 6th Street, Jersey City, NJ 07302
Downtown Jersey City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2R · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Loft-like 1 BR in trendy Downtown JC. This open floor plan is tastefully designed with exposed brick, crown molding, industrial style duct work, Edison light fixtures, French doors, and h/w floors throughout. Unit includes central air/heat, security system, and on-site washer/dryer. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Bathroom has been renovated to include glass panel and pebble tiles in the shower. Close to Grove St Path! Won't last! No broker's fee!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 6TH ST have any available units?
206 6TH ST has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 6TH ST have?
Some of 206 6TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 6TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
206 6TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 6TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 206 6TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 206 6TH ST offer parking?
No, 206 6TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 206 6TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 6TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 6TH ST have a pool?
No, 206 6TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 206 6TH ST have accessible units?
No, 206 6TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 206 6TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 6TH ST has units with dishwashers.
