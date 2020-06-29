All apartments in Jersey City
187 EGE AVE
187 EGE AVE

187 Ege Avenue · (201) 433-1111
Location

187 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07304
West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Have the opportunity to rent an entire home. Beautifully renovated single family home in Jersey City West Bergen area. Enjoy a duplex style home with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom on second floor with amazing hardwood floor through out the home. The first first floor has, living room, dining room, and eat in kitchen with a half bathroom. The unit has ample closet space for storage. Enjoy the luxury of being just a few minutes from the west side light rail. Tenant has access to the backyard as well as parking space. Minutes from NY. Close to parks, restaurants, school and more.Commuter friendly. Tenant responsible for brokers fee and must present proof of income, application, credit check. Tenant pays own utlities. HHW not included. Landlord giving discount on first months rent to help with brokers fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 EGE AVE have any available units?
187 EGE AVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 187 EGE AVE have?
Some of 187 EGE AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 EGE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
187 EGE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 EGE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 187 EGE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 187 EGE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 187 EGE AVE offers parking.
Does 187 EGE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 EGE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 EGE AVE have a pool?
No, 187 EGE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 187 EGE AVE have accessible units?
No, 187 EGE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 187 EGE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 EGE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
