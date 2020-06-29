187 EGE AVE

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Have the opportunity to rent an entire home. Beautifully renovated single family home in Jersey City West Bergen area. Enjoy a duplex style home with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom on second floor with amazing hardwood floor through out the home. The first first floor has, living room, dining room, and eat in kitchen with a half bathroom. The unit has ample closet space for storage. Enjoy the luxury of being just a few minutes from the west side light rail. Tenant has access to the backyard as well as parking space. Minutes from NY. Close to parks, restaurants, school and more.Commuter friendly. Tenant responsible for brokers fee and must present proof of income, application, credit check. Tenant pays own utlities. HHW not included. Landlord giving discount on first months rent to help with brokers fee.