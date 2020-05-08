All apartments in Jersey City
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:48 AM

180 RANDOLPH AVE

180 Randolph Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

180 Randolph Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305
Bergen - Lafayette

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Extra large unit with over 1300 square feet, this unit checks all the boxes and affordable. Only 2 minute to the Garfield Ave Light Rail Stop, three beds, two full baths and a terrace with views of downtown and NYC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 RANDOLPH AVE have any available units?
180 RANDOLPH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.
How much is rent in Jersey City, NJ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jersey City Rent Report.
What amenities does 180 RANDOLPH AVE have?
Some of 180 RANDOLPH AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 RANDOLPH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
180 RANDOLPH AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 RANDOLPH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 180 RANDOLPH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jersey City.
Does 180 RANDOLPH AVE offer parking?
No, 180 RANDOLPH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 180 RANDOLPH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 RANDOLPH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 RANDOLPH AVE have a pool?
No, 180 RANDOLPH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 180 RANDOLPH AVE have accessible units?
No, 180 RANDOLPH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 180 RANDOLPH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 RANDOLPH AVE has units with dishwashers.
