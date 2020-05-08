180 Randolph Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07305 Bergen - Lafayette
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Extra large unit with over 1300 square feet, this unit checks all the boxes and affordable. Only 2 minute to the Garfield Ave Light Rail Stop, three beds, two full baths and a terrace with views of downtown and NYC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 180 RANDOLPH AVE have any available units?
180 RANDOLPH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jersey City, NJ.