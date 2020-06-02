728 BLOOMFIELD ST

Amenities

Incredible opportunity to rent an exceptional property custom-built and designed by Brunelleschi Construction stars of HGTV's hit show "Kitchen Cousins". This classic Hoboken brick row-house is smart home equipped and features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and dramatic La Cantina folding glass doors leading to a custom 150 sq. ft. Ipe deck off of the living room. The gorgeous imported Italian kitchen cabinets make use of lacquer, glass and textured veneers, combined with a large island, Caesar Stone Quartz countertops and Bosch appliances provide a clean modern yet very functional chef's kitchen. Both bathrooms are exquisitely finished with Grohe fixtures and the master bath features dual sinks and a walk-in frameless glass enclosed shower. The floor plan makes exceptional use of the space allowing for a separate laundry room with storage and generous closet space, all fit with custom organizers. The exposed brick and wide plank Oak hardwood flooring evokes the building's history and seamlessly juxtaposes the more modern finishes throughout this beautifully designed apartment. This home is located in a prime Hoboken location with easy access to multiple modes of transportation to NYC, restaurants, shops, parks and garage rental parking nearby.