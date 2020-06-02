All apartments in Hoboken
Hoboken, NJ
728 BLOOMFIELD ST
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

728 BLOOMFIELD ST

728 Bloomfield St · (201) 478-6700
Hoboken
Location

728 Bloomfield St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Incredible opportunity to rent an exceptional property custom-built and designed by Brunelleschi Construction stars of HGTV's hit show "Kitchen Cousins". This classic Hoboken brick row-house is smart home equipped and features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and dramatic La Cantina folding glass doors leading to a custom 150 sq. ft. Ipe deck off of the living room. The gorgeous imported Italian kitchen cabinets make use of lacquer, glass and textured veneers, combined with a large island, Caesar Stone Quartz countertops and Bosch appliances provide a clean modern yet very functional chef's kitchen. Both bathrooms are exquisitely finished with Grohe fixtures and the master bath features dual sinks and a walk-in frameless glass enclosed shower. The floor plan makes exceptional use of the space allowing for a separate laundry room with storage and generous closet space, all fit with custom organizers. The exposed brick and wide plank Oak hardwood flooring evokes the building's history and seamlessly juxtaposes the more modern finishes throughout this beautifully designed apartment. This home is located in a prime Hoboken location with easy access to multiple modes of transportation to NYC, restaurants, shops, parks and garage rental parking nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 BLOOMFIELD ST have any available units?
728 BLOOMFIELD ST has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 728 BLOOMFIELD ST have?
Some of 728 BLOOMFIELD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 728 BLOOMFIELD ST currently offering any rent specials?
728 BLOOMFIELD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 BLOOMFIELD ST pet-friendly?
No, 728 BLOOMFIELD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 728 BLOOMFIELD ST offer parking?
Yes, 728 BLOOMFIELD ST offers parking.
Does 728 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 728 BLOOMFIELD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 BLOOMFIELD ST have a pool?
No, 728 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have a pool.
Does 728 BLOOMFIELD ST have accessible units?
No, 728 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 728 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 728 BLOOMFIELD ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 728 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
