Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:11 AM

67 MADISON ST

67 Madison Street · (201) 792-4300
Location

67 Madison Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southwest Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$4,850

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This wonderful 2BR, 2.5Bath townhouse has something for everyone: the grill master, gardener, sun worshipper, car enthusiast and the gourmet who looks forward to entertaining again. The sleek chef’s kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and prep space. It has granite counters and stainless appliances and features a gorgeous Thermador Pro range to help bring your most creative dishes to life. The dining room opens to the kitchen on one side while the other extends to a walk-out deck that overlooks a private oasis – a 500 sqft manicured backyard. This layout allows for effortless entertaining for everything from stay-at-home tailgating to hosting a formal Thanksgiving. This is 1500 square feet of truly refined living. Upstairs, privately tucked away from it all, the generously-sized Master Suite is the perfect place to rejuvenate with His & Hers Closets and a updated Master Bath to complete your hideaway. The sizable second bedroom is also adorned with an ensuite bath. So, it works remarkably well as a guest room or a home office. Or both. This wonderful residence is sunlit by exceptionally large windows, a skylight, eastern and western exposure, and complemented with hardwood floors, central air with built-in humidifier and HEPA filter, ample storage, crown moldings throughout, recessed lighting, 3 ceiling fans, an irrigation system for the yard and full-size, front-loading washer and dryer. The timeless townhouse façade is a welcoming sight on Madison Street - one of the most recently revitalized streets in town. And this amazing home is located within a few blocks from the Lightrail, NYC public transportation and the best that Hoboken has to offer, including organic markets, boutique shopping, al fresco dining and new parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 67 MADISON ST have any available units?
67 MADISON ST has a unit available for $4,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 67 MADISON ST have?
Some of 67 MADISON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 67 MADISON ST currently offering any rent specials?
67 MADISON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 67 MADISON ST pet-friendly?
No, 67 MADISON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 67 MADISON ST offer parking?
Yes, 67 MADISON ST offers parking.
Does 67 MADISON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 67 MADISON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 67 MADISON ST have a pool?
No, 67 MADISON ST does not have a pool.
Does 67 MADISON ST have accessible units?
No, 67 MADISON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 67 MADISON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 67 MADISON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 67 MADISON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 67 MADISON ST has units with air conditioning.
