67 MADISON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This wonderful 2BR, 2.5Bath townhouse has something for everyone: the grill master, gardener, sun worshipper, car enthusiast and the gourmet who looks forward to entertaining again. The sleek chef’s kitchen offers plenty of cabinets and prep space. It has granite counters and stainless appliances and features a gorgeous Thermador Pro range to help bring your most creative dishes to life. The dining room opens to the kitchen on one side while the other extends to a walk-out deck that overlooks a private oasis – a 500 sqft manicured backyard. This layout allows for effortless entertaining for everything from stay-at-home tailgating to hosting a formal Thanksgiving. This is 1500 square feet of truly refined living. Upstairs, privately tucked away from it all, the generously-sized Master Suite is the perfect place to rejuvenate with His & Hers Closets and a updated Master Bath to complete your hideaway. The sizable second bedroom is also adorned with an ensuite bath. So, it works remarkably well as a guest room or a home office. Or both. This wonderful residence is sunlit by exceptionally large windows, a skylight, eastern and western exposure, and complemented with hardwood floors, central air with built-in humidifier and HEPA filter, ample storage, crown moldings throughout, recessed lighting, 3 ceiling fans, an irrigation system for the yard and full-size, front-loading washer and dryer. The timeless townhouse façade is a welcoming sight on Madison Street - one of the most recently revitalized streets in town. And this amazing home is located within a few blocks from the Lightrail, NYC public transportation and the best that Hoboken has to offer, including organic markets, boutique shopping, al fresco dining and new parks.