Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with common backyard. Great layout with sprawling living room. Amazing location, close to everything and very close to the PATH! Laundry in building next door @ 637 Garden Street. *Available 8/1/2020 *Pet ok w/ LL approval and $500 pet fee *Ask about our security deposit free option through Rhino *Additional $100 per tenant after 3 tenants