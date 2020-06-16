All apartments in Hoboken
Find more places like 422 WASHINGTON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoboken, NJ
/
422 WASHINGTON ST
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:31 AM

422 WASHINGTON ST

422 Washington Street · (201) 792-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoboken
See all
Southeast Hoboken
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

422 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
gym
Perfect spot on downtown Washington St! In an excellent location 5 minutes away from Hoboken's best restaurants and bars like Margheritas, The Cuban, Brass Rail, and Arthur’s Tavern. Very close proximity to Stevens University, 10 minutes to the PATH station and 5 minutes to local gyms like Retro Fitness, Planet Fitness, and NYSC. This 2 bedroom 1 bath boasts a ton of beautiful natural lighting through the kitchens massive windows which gives you a bird’s eye view of the Hoboken lifestyle. Adding in a private washer and dryer within the unit AND NO BROKER FEE make this an apartment you simply cannot miss out on!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
422 WASHINGTON ST has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 422 WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
422 WASHINGTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 422 WASHINGTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 422 WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
No, 422 WASHINGTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 422 WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 422 WASHINGTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
No, 422 WASHINGTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 422 WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 422 WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 422 WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 WASHINGTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 WASHINGTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 WASHINGTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 422 WASHINGTON ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Vine
900 Monroe St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St
Hoboken, NJ 07030
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street
Hoboken, NJ 07030

Similar Pages

Hoboken 1 BedroomsHoboken 2 Bedrooms
Hoboken Apartments with GymHoboken Apartments with Parking
Hoboken Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ
Englewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest HobokenNorthwest Hoboken
North East Hoboken
Southeast Hoboken

Apartments Near Colleges

Stevens Institute of TechnologyLIU Brooklyn
Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity