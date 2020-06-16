422 WASHINGTON ST

Amenities

Perfect spot on downtown Washington St! In an excellent location 5 minutes away from Hoboken's best restaurants and bars like Margheritas, The Cuban, Brass Rail, and Arthur’s Tavern. Very close proximity to Stevens University, 10 minutes to the PATH station and 5 minutes to local gyms like Retro Fitness, Planet Fitness, and NYSC. This 2 bedroom 1 bath boasts a ton of beautiful natural lighting through the kitchens massive windows which gives you a bird’s eye view of the Hoboken lifestyle. Adding in a private washer and dryer within the unit AND NO BROKER FEE make this an apartment you simply cannot miss out on!