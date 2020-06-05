335 GARDEN ST

Amenities

*Ask about our Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino!* The Silverman Reichel Team is proud to present our latest newly renovated rental building, 335 Garden Street. Located on a corner of the much desired Church Square Park In Hoboken, these one, two, and three bedrooms offer prospective tenants convenience while living minutes from the PATH. Apartments feature brand new kitchens and bathrooms, with ideal layouts. Washer and dryer in basement. Come call this beautiful brownstone building, in one of Hoboken’s most desirable neighborhoods, home.