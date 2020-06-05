All apartments in Hoboken
Hoboken, NJ
335 GARDEN ST
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:13 PM

335 GARDEN ST

335 Garden Street · (201) 396-8447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

335 Garden Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*Ask about our Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino!* The Silverman Reichel Team is proud to present our latest newly renovated rental building, 335 Garden Street. Located on a corner of the much desired Church Square Park In Hoboken, these one, two, and three bedrooms offer prospective tenants convenience while living minutes from the PATH. Apartments feature brand new kitchens and bathrooms, with ideal layouts. Washer and dryer in basement. Come call this beautiful brownstone building, in one of Hoboken’s most desirable neighborhoods, home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 GARDEN ST have any available units?
335 GARDEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoboken, NJ.
Is 335 GARDEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
335 GARDEN ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 GARDEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 335 GARDEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 335 GARDEN ST offer parking?
No, 335 GARDEN ST does not offer parking.
Does 335 GARDEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 GARDEN ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 GARDEN ST have a pool?
No, 335 GARDEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 335 GARDEN ST have accessible units?
No, 335 GARDEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 335 GARDEN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 GARDEN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 GARDEN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 GARDEN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
