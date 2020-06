Amenities

Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom rental with an ideal layout. The updated kitchen comes equipped with marble counters and Kitchen-Aid stainless steel appliances. The remodeled bathroom is modern and a comfortable size. Other home features include central air/heat throughout and a Bosch washer/dryer tucked away in a neat storage room/closet, for your convenience. Close to parks, dining, and transportation. Available 9/1