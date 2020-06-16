All apartments in Hoboken
313 WASHINGTON ST
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:38 AM

313 WASHINGTON ST

313 Washington St · (201) 396-8447
Location

313 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
*Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* The Silverman Reichel Team is proud to present our latest luxury rental listing in this brand-new construction brownstone building located on Washington St, Hoboken’s main drag. The building is not only steps away from the city’s most desirable restaurants and shops, but just minutes to the Hoboken PATH Station. This two bed, two bath apartment features immaculately designed kitchens and bathrooms that boast top of the line stainless steel appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout this sun drenched, luxury rental unit that also has a washer and dryer. This apartment, along with only one other in the building have rooftop access, giving perspective tenants the combination of rare outdoor space with city style living. *Available ASAP *Pets ok w/ LL approval, $250 nonrefundable fee and $25 monthly fee for term of lease *Short distance to parking garage on 3rd Street and Hudson Street. *Being advertised w/ net effective rent. Gross rent is $3,850/month, net effective rent is $3,636.11 w/ 18th month free on a 18 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
313 WASHINGTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hoboken, NJ.
What amenities does 313 WASHINGTON ST have?
Some of 313 WASHINGTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
313 WASHINGTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 WASHINGTON ST is pet friendly.
Does 313 WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 313 WASHINGTON ST does offer parking.
Does 313 WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 WASHINGTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
No, 313 WASHINGTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 313 WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 313 WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 313 WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 WASHINGTON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 WASHINGTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 WASHINGTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
