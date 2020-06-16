313 WASHINGTON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

*Security Deposit Free Option through Rhino* The Silverman Reichel Team is proud to present our latest luxury rental listing in this brand-new construction brownstone building located on Washington St, Hoboken’s main drag. The building is not only steps away from the city’s most desirable restaurants and shops, but just minutes to the Hoboken PATH Station. This two bed, two bath apartment features immaculately designed kitchens and bathrooms that boast top of the line stainless steel appliances. There are hardwood floors throughout this sun drenched, luxury rental unit that also has a washer and dryer. This apartment, along with only one other in the building have rooftop access, giving perspective tenants the combination of rare outdoor space with city style living. *Available ASAP *Pets ok w/ LL approval, $250 nonrefundable fee and $25 monthly fee for term of lease *Short distance to parking garage on 3rd Street and Hudson Street. *Being advertised w/ net effective rent. Gross rent is $3,850/month, net effective rent is $3,636.11 w/ 18th month free on a 18 month lease.