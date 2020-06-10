All apartments in Hoboken
257 12th st A4
257 12th st A4

257 12th Street · (201) 822-1248
Location

257 12th Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Northwest Hoboken

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A4 · Avail. now

$2,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Uptown Hoboken Two Bed Two Bath APT! - Property Id: 76267

Charming and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath in uptown Hoboken where old world charm of exposed bricks meets modern kitchen and baths. Great natural lighting with a view of the EMpire State Bldg. Large kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. Both bathrooms have been upgraded. Hardwood floors run throughout the home. Bedrooms on opposite sides. Laundry in bldg. Located a short distance to bus and ferry making for an easy commute.

The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 1 Marine View Plaza Hoboken, NJ 07030**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 257 12th st A4 have any available units?
257 12th st A4 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 257 12th st A4 have?
Some of 257 12th st A4's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 257 12th st A4 currently offering any rent specials?
257 12th st A4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 12th st A4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 257 12th st A4 is pet friendly.
Does 257 12th st A4 offer parking?
No, 257 12th st A4 does not offer parking.
Does 257 12th st A4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 257 12th st A4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 12th st A4 have a pool?
No, 257 12th st A4 does not have a pool.
Does 257 12th st A4 have accessible units?
No, 257 12th st A4 does not have accessible units.
Does 257 12th st A4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 257 12th st A4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 257 12th st A4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 257 12th st A4 does not have units with air conditioning.
