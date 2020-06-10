257 12th st A4

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Uptown Hoboken Two Bed Two Bath APT! - Property Id: 76267



Charming and spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath in uptown Hoboken where old world charm of exposed bricks meets modern kitchen and baths. Great natural lighting with a view of the EMpire State Bldg. Large kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinets. Both bathrooms have been upgraded. Hardwood floors run throughout the home. Bedrooms on opposite sides. Laundry in bldg. Located a short distance to bus and ferry making for an easy commute.



The Silverman-Reichel Team specializes in Hoboken real estate. Sales Associates Michael Reichel and Daniel Silverman have extensive knowledge of the local rental market. Let Hudson County's elite rental team, the SRT, be your local rental experts. **This particular apartment comes with a one-month broker fee, may require building unique credit report** Silverman Reichel Team Phone line: (201)-822-1248 Office: **Liberty Realty- 1 Marine View Plaza Hoboken, NJ 07030**



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/76267

Property Id 76267



(RLNE5851112)