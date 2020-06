Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Sun-drenched 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex WITH on-site GARAGE PARKING Option, conveniently located STEPS to the PATH. Unit features stainless appliances, hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace, a Jacuzzi tub in the master bedroom, one living room and one living area loft, W/D in unit, huge skylights, rooftop terrace & so much more. Building features a common patio. Steps to restaurants, parks, shops, NYC transportation, Ferry, NYC waterfront & so much more! Will not last!!!