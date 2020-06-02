232 BLOOMFIELD ST

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

**NO FEE!!** Do not miss this One Bedroom on Hoboken’s coveted Bloomfield Street. This home on the third floor is the sun-filled apartment you have been looking for. Updated Kitchen has modern 42” cabinets, built-in pot rack, stainless steel microwave and gas oven/range with space for dining area. Open layout, high ceilings, exposed brick, gleaming hardwood floors throughout living area and bedroom enhance the appeal. Amply sized bedroom overlooks tree-lined Bloomfield Street. Parking may be available in area at nearby municipal garages. Ultra-convenient location offers easy access to the restaurants and shops along Washington Street, parks, NYC Buses, the PATH, Ferry and all Hoboken has to offer as well as nearby laundromats. Pet friendly apartment. Available for immediate move-in. First month's rent, 1-1/2 month's security deposit and Brokers Fee is due at lease signing. Walkthrough Video available. ** Landlord pays Brokers fee **