Hoboken, NJ
232 BLOOMFIELD ST
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:26 PM

232 BLOOMFIELD ST

232 Bloomfield Street · (201) 798-3300
Location

232 Bloomfield Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3S · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
**NO FEE!!** Do not miss this One Bedroom on Hoboken’s coveted Bloomfield Street. This home on the third floor is the sun-filled apartment you have been looking for. Updated Kitchen has modern 42” cabinets, built-in pot rack, stainless steel microwave and gas oven/range with space for dining area. Open layout, high ceilings, exposed brick, gleaming hardwood floors throughout living area and bedroom enhance the appeal. Amply sized bedroom overlooks tree-lined Bloomfield Street. Parking may be available in area at nearby municipal garages. Ultra-convenient location offers easy access to the restaurants and shops along Washington Street, parks, NYC Buses, the PATH, Ferry and all Hoboken has to offer as well as nearby laundromats. Pet friendly apartment. Available for immediate move-in. First month's rent, 1-1/2 month's security deposit and Brokers Fee is due at lease signing. Walkthrough Video available. ** Landlord pays Brokers fee **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 BLOOMFIELD ST have any available units?
232 BLOOMFIELD ST has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 232 BLOOMFIELD ST have?
Some of 232 BLOOMFIELD ST's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 BLOOMFIELD ST currently offering any rent specials?
232 BLOOMFIELD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 BLOOMFIELD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 BLOOMFIELD ST is pet friendly.
Does 232 BLOOMFIELD ST offer parking?
Yes, 232 BLOOMFIELD ST does offer parking.
Does 232 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 BLOOMFIELD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 BLOOMFIELD ST have a pool?
No, 232 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have a pool.
Does 232 BLOOMFIELD ST have accessible units?
No, 232 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 232 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 BLOOMFIELD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 BLOOMFIELD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
