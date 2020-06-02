157 7TH ST

Amenities

A rare find in Hoboken – this beautiful and updated full floor One Bedroom apartment will meet the most discerning of tastes. Located in the heart of Hoboken just a short 1½ blocks from Washington Street makes it easily accessible to the PATH, NYC Buses and Ferry. The Eat-in-Kitchen is fully equipped with 42” maple cabinets, granite counters, pot rack, and stainless steel appliances. With windows in every room, this top-floor home is bathed in natural light all day long. Gorgeous hardwood floors through the living area and bedroom compliment the charming feel of this home. Spacious bedroom has a true walk-in-closet and custom blackout shade. Classically tiled bathroom, sconce lighting, arched doorways add the quintessential charm of Hoboken living. Central HVAC, modern lighting, custom window treatments complete the appeal. Do not forget the Laundry room (included in rent) on the main entry level. Living between Bloomfield and Garden Streets make this the perfect home and offers ultra-convenient access to the restaurants and shops nearby and along Washington Street, parks, and all Hoboken has to offer. Available for mid-June or July 1st move-in. First month's rent, 1-1/2 month's security deposit and Brokers Fee is due at lease signing. Virtual Tour with Floor Plan: http://www.vht.com/IDX/434063063 and Walk-thru Video Available. Welcome Home!