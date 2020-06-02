All apartments in Hoboken
157 7TH ST
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:57 AM

157 7TH ST

157 7th Street · (201) 798-3300
Location

157 7th Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
A rare find in Hoboken – this beautiful and updated full floor One Bedroom apartment will meet the most discerning of tastes. Located in the heart of Hoboken just a short 1½ blocks from Washington Street makes it easily accessible to the PATH, NYC Buses and Ferry. The Eat-in-Kitchen is fully equipped with 42” maple cabinets, granite counters, pot rack, and stainless steel appliances. With windows in every room, this top-floor home is bathed in natural light all day long. Gorgeous hardwood floors through the living area and bedroom compliment the charming feel of this home. Spacious bedroom has a true walk-in-closet and custom blackout shade. Classically tiled bathroom, sconce lighting, arched doorways add the quintessential charm of Hoboken living. Central HVAC, modern lighting, custom window treatments complete the appeal. Do not forget the Laundry room (included in rent) on the main entry level. Living between Bloomfield and Garden Streets make this the perfect home and offers ultra-convenient access to the restaurants and shops nearby and along Washington Street, parks, and all Hoboken has to offer. Available for mid-June or July 1st move-in. First month's rent, 1-1/2 month's security deposit and Brokers Fee is due at lease signing. Virtual Tour with Floor Plan: http://www.vht.com/IDX/434063063 and Walk-thru Video Available. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 7TH ST have any available units?
157 7TH ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 157 7TH ST have?
Some of 157 7TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 7TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
157 7TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 7TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 157 7TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 157 7TH ST offer parking?
No, 157 7TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 157 7TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 7TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 7TH ST have a pool?
No, 157 7TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 157 7TH ST have accessible units?
No, 157 7TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 157 7TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 7TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 157 7TH ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 157 7TH ST has units with air conditioning.
