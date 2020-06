Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Penthouse Urban Living at its Finest in the Beautiful Upper Grand. Top floor 2 bed/ 2bath with garage parking included. Expansive open kitchen and living room with fireplace. Granite Countertops, custom window treatments, custom closets, and stainless appliances. Each bedroom has large walk-in closets and separate baths. Master bath has double sink vanity. Don't miss out on this one! Garage parking space available for an additional monthly fee (TBD).