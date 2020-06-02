123 WASHINGTON ST

Amenities

You could not ask for a more fabulous location! In the heart of downtown Hoboken, just steps from the Path, this 1BD/1BA home boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, central a/c, a skylight, and washer/dryer in unit. The building also has a shared backyard! Located on Hoboken's Washington Street, you'll find easy access to stores, restaurants and a quick 2-block walk to both PATH and Hoboken Station and access to the buses to NYC right across the street. Could be rented furnished with the current furniture in apartment (pictures from before). Come take a look!