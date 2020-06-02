All apartments in Hoboken
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:17 PM

123 WASHINGTON ST

123 Washington Street · (201) 798-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ 07030
Southeast Hoboken

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
You could not ask for a more fabulous location! In the heart of downtown Hoboken, just steps from the Path, this 1BD/1BA home boasts high ceilings, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, central a/c, a skylight, and washer/dryer in unit. The building also has a shared backyard! Located on Hoboken's Washington Street, you'll find easy access to stores, restaurants and a quick 2-block walk to both PATH and Hoboken Station and access to the buses to NYC right across the street. Could be rented furnished with the current furniture in apartment (pictures from before). Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 WASHINGTON ST have any available units?
123 WASHINGTON ST has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 WASHINGTON ST have?
Some of 123 WASHINGTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 WASHINGTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
123 WASHINGTON ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 WASHINGTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 123 WASHINGTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoboken.
Does 123 WASHINGTON ST offer parking?
No, 123 WASHINGTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 123 WASHINGTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 WASHINGTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 WASHINGTON ST have a pool?
No, 123 WASHINGTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 123 WASHINGTON ST have accessible units?
No, 123 WASHINGTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 123 WASHINGTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 WASHINGTON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 WASHINGTON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 123 WASHINGTON ST has units with air conditioning.
