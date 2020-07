Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 3br +den could be a 4 br. in the heart of Hoboken. Great tree lined block. Extra large living room with tons of closet space and storage. Extra room perfect for an office or small br.. Modern EIK, hardwood floors, high ceilings, corner unit with tons of light. Great for students or a family. Garage parking close. Near transportation and restaurants, and shopping. Lots of closets. Pets ok with size restriction and non refundable pet fee $250.