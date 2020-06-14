All apartments in Guttenberg
Find more places like 218 68TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Guttenberg, NJ
/
218 68TH ST
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

218 68TH ST

218 68th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Guttenberg
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

218 68th Street, Guttenberg, NJ 07093
Guttenberg

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this beautifly renovated, spacious and clean two bedroom apartment equipped with new stainless steel appliances. HEAT Included. NO FEE!! Available Now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 68TH ST have any available units?
218 68TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Guttenberg, NJ.
Is 218 68TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
218 68TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 68TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 218 68TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Guttenberg.
Does 218 68TH ST offer parking?
No, 218 68TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 218 68TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 68TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 68TH ST have a pool?
No, 218 68TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 218 68TH ST have accessible units?
No, 218 68TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 218 68TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 68TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 68TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 68TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Guttenberg 1 BedroomsGuttenberg 2 Bedrooms
Guttenberg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGuttenberg Cheap Places
Guttenberg Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJHartsdale, NYCliffside Park, NJManorhaven, NYPaterson, NJPort Washington, NYRoselle Park, NJ
North Hills, NYWoodmere, NYHawthorne, NJEastchester, NYPassaic, NJWoodland Park, NJMount Vernon, NYWallington, NJScarsdale, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYTotowa, NJGreat Neck Estates, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College