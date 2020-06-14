Rent Calculator
All apartments in Guttenberg
Find more places like 218 68TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Guttenberg, NJ
/
218 68TH ST
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
218 68TH ST
218 68th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Guttenberg
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
218 68th Street, Guttenberg, NJ 07093
Guttenberg
Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this beautifly renovated, spacious and clean two bedroom apartment equipped with new stainless steel appliances. HEAT Included. NO FEE!! Available Now!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 218 68TH ST have any available units?
218 68TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Guttenberg, NJ
.
Is 218 68TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
218 68TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 68TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 218 68TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Guttenberg
.
Does 218 68TH ST offer parking?
No, 218 68TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 218 68TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 68TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 68TH ST have a pool?
No, 218 68TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 218 68TH ST have accessible units?
No, 218 68TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 218 68TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 68TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 68TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 68TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
