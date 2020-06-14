Apartment List
935 Apartments for rent in Guttenberg, NJ with gym

935 Apartments for rent in Guttenberg, NJ with gym

1 of 14

Guttenberg
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A
7004 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! SOUGHT AFTER APARTMENTS! - Property Id: 233830 Galaxy Towers: Bright and large 979 sqft 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath, living, dining / home office space available for rent.

1 of 13

Guttenberg
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7014 JACKSON ST
7014 Jackson St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 1st July 2020, Top Floor Unit in Newer Luxury Building, Gourmet Kitchen with santa cecila granite countertops espresso cabinets & stainless steal appliances, modern grey oak flooring this unit also features washer /drier hookup so you can

1 of 6

Guttenberg
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
422 68TH ST
422 68th St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1bed, 1 bath plus Den apartment close to transit into the city. Granite Countertops, stainless appliances, Jacuzzi tub in master, washer/dryer in unit, PLUS parking and gym and shared roof deck included in the rent! PLUS, NO BROKER FEE!!

1 of 12

Guttenberg
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7100 BLVD EAST
7100 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,195
750 sqft
Make this stylish and very modern beautiful 1br apartment for rent your new home at The 7100! ALL utilities (including cable/wi-fi) and amenities included (outdoor swimming pool, workout room, 24hr doorman).

1 of 10

Guttenberg
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
5817 JEFFERSON ST
5817 Jefferson St, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
590 sqft
Clean and spacious 3 bedroom and 2 baths for rent. This unit comes with GE SS appliances, 2 parking space, gym, recreation room and laundry in unit. Close to everything.
Results within 1 mile of Guttenberg
Verified

1 of 18

Upper West Side
$
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,635
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,230
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified

1 of 39

Upper West Side
$
Upper West Side
29 Units Available
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,561
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,971
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,113
1277 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Upper West Side
$
Upper West Side
43 Units Available
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,478
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,765
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,269
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 42

Upper West Side
$
Upper West Side
23 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,609
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,396
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,621
1194 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
13 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,367
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1146 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
48 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified

1 of 41

Edgewater
Edgewater
17 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,675
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
17 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

1 of 19

Upper West Side
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,365
1 Bedroom
$5,031
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 18

Upper West Side
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
Aire
200 West 67th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,815
1 Bedroom
$3,780
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
941 sqft
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side.
Verified

1 of 6

Upper West Side
Upper West Side
8 Units Available
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,400
1 Bedroom
$3,295
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
42 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1113 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,875
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.

1 of 7

Upper West Side
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
140 Riverside Blvd
140 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$5940 2 bedroom in Riverside-West End! This apartment home offers an open-concept living space, massive closets, expansive bay windows, and an in-unit washer/dryer.

1 of 10

Upper West Side
Upper West Side
1 Unit Available
160 Riverside Blvd
160 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,582
634 sqft
$3582 1 bedroom in Riverside-West End! This apartment offers a fully equipped galley kitchen and large living room. The master bedroom can accommodate a king size bed and has ample closet space. This floorplan also boasts high soaring ceilings.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
11 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,460
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious unit - 815 sf.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7561 River Rd 7912-2
7561 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1125 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Apartment,NO FEE, - Property Id: 153775 Spacious 2Bedroom/2 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. ONE FREE MONTH SPECIAL (Prices and Promotions change daily) Net Effective Price has been advertised $3027. Gross Price $3279.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Guttenberg, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Guttenberg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

