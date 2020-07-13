107 Apartments for rent in Guttenberg, NJ with parking

Apartment List
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A
7004 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! SOUGHT AFTER APARTMENTS! - Property Id: 233830 Galaxy Towers: Bright and large 979 sqft 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath, living, dining / home office space available for rent.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
301 70TH ST
301 70th St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1014 sqft
AVAILABLE 1ST AUGUST, SPACIOUS 2 BED 2 BATH IN NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH PARKING INCLUDED, MODERN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER IN UNIT, PLENTY CLOSET SPACE AND LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES AND BROKER FEE.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7014 JACKSON ST
7014 Jackson St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 1st July 2020, Top Floor Unit in Newer Luxury Building, Gourmet Kitchen with santa cecila granite countertops espresso cabinets & stainless steal appliances, modern grey oak flooring this unit also features washer /drier hookup so you can

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
6713 POLK ST
6713 Polk St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
No broker fee! Fantastic 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment for rent. Updated kitchen, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, shared laundry room, and one indoor car parking included. 1.5 month security deposit, plus 1st months rent due at signing.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7100 BLVD EAST
7100 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
Half broker fee* All Utilities Included! Spacious and Gorgeous 2br 2ba 1,300 sqft available for rent 7/1. This NE corner unit features a private outdoor area with breathtaking views of George Washington Bridge and UWS/Manhattan.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
114 70TH ST
114 70th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Bright Large 3 bedroom Apartment with dinning area and plenty of extra storage. Apartment is freshly painted with refinished floors and comes with parking. 2blocks from Boulevard East NYC transportation, close to restaurants and shopping.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7008 MADISON ST
7008 Madison St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
941 sqft
Modern Mix-Newer Boutique Luxury Building-1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Picturesque NYC Skyline Views is available for Rent. The Enormous Open concept floor plan offers a generous 1100+- sq. ft.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
78 LYDIA DR
78 Lydia Dr, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1482 sqft
Lavish and visually stunning, this gracious south-facing 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhouse accentuates a suburban feel with its Bergen Model layout. Few units face South which allows for great sunlight all day long.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
6714 ADAMS ST
6714 Adams St, Guttenberg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1858 sqft
Pristine, sun-filled duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom/3 full bathroom home is over 1850sq. ft.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
41 LYDIA DR
41 Lydia Dr, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1444 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this EXTREMELY RARE, corner unit, with DIRECT EAST VIEWS! This impeccable 2 bedroom 2.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
5817 JEFFERSON ST
5817 Jefferson St, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
590 sqft
Clean and spacious 3 bedroom and 2 baths for rent. This unit comes with GE SS appliances, 2 parking space, gym, recreation room and laundry in unit. Close to everything.

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7000 BLVD EAST
7000 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit in The Galaxy Towers! 766 sq ft unit with views of NYC in a doorman building with amenities including an indoor and outdoor pool, gym facilities, kids playroom, mini park and shops and restaurants on

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
416 68TH ST
416 68th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
970 sqft
Good location of Guttenberg walking distance for shopping, restaurants, grocery stores and public transportation to NYC. Laundry room in the building and one car parking garage included with the apartment.
Results within 1 mile of Guttenberg
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 11:41pm
26 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,687
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,455
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1199 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 11:41pm
41 Units Available
Upper West Side
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,488
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,608
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,934
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
48 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,095
1318 sqft
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,915
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Edgewater
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 11:41pm
28 Units Available
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,618
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,837
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,258
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 11:41pm
20 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,969
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,882
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,517
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
15 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,122
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
42 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,361
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,675
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified

Last updated July 10 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,420
1 Bedroom
$4,767
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Guttenberg, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Guttenberg apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

