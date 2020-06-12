/
2 bedroom apartments
1395 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Guttenberg, NJ
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7000 BLVD EAST
7000 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1337 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDRM + 2 FULL BATHS W BEAUTIFUL VIEWS GW BRIDGE, NYC, and HUDSON RIVER ALL RMS! OPEN PLAN KITCHEN W CUSTOM CABINETS,STAINLESS APPLIANCES,GRANIT COUNTERTOPS & BREAKFAST ISLAND,1ST BEDROOM IS OVERSIZED W SOLARIUM,MASTER SUITE
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
6912 JACKSON ST
6912 Jackson St, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very spacious 2 bedroom apartment, each room with a private full bath. Stove included in kitchen. Tenant pays utilities, landlord pays water. Very good location near NYC transportation, various bus stops, shopping centers, and recreational parks.
1 Unit Available
78 LYDIA DR
78 Lydia Dr, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1482 sqft
Lavish and visually stunning, this gracious south-facing 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhouse accentuates a suburban feel with its Bergen Model layout. Few units face South which allows for great sunlight all day long.
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
75 70TH ST
75 70th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
**HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY OWNER**This completely renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home is only steps away from Boulevard East! Featuring hardwood flooring throughout and shared backyard.
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
218 68TH ST
218 68th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
Welcome home to this beautifly renovated, spacious and clean two bedroom apartment equipped with new stainless steel appliances. HEAT Included. NO FEE!! Available Now!!
1 Unit Available
41 LYDIA DR
41 Lydia Dr, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1444 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this EXTREMELY RARE, corner unit, with DIRECT EAST VIEWS! This impeccable 2 bedroom 2.
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
23 68TH ST
23 68th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Location Location Location! Only 1/2 block from Blvd East where you can enjoy fantastic river and Manhattan views. Bus stop at corner with 24/7 service to midtown for a great 20min commute.
Results within 1 mile of Guttenberg
Upper West Side
23 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,131
1194 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Upper West Side
44 Units Available
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,224
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Upper West Side
27 Units Available
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,903
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
12 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,392
1096 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Upper West Side
22 Units Available
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,963
719 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Edgewater
18 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Upper West Side
8 Units Available
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
42 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1113 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Upper West Side
14 Units Available
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
1085 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
49 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
15 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1135 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
50 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1169 sqft
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
725 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
Aire
200 West 67th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
941 sqft
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side.
