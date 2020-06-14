Apartment List
117 Apartments for rent in Guttenberg, NJ with hardwood floors

Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7008 MADISON ST
7008 Madison St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,275
941 sqft
Modern Mix-Newer Boutique Luxury Building-1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Picturesque NYC Skyline Views is available for Rent. The Enormous Open concept floor plan offers a generous 1100+- sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
78 LYDIA DR
78 Lydia Dr, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1482 sqft
Lavish and visually stunning, this gracious south-facing 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhouse accentuates a suburban feel with its Bergen Model layout. Few units face South which allows for great sunlight all day long.

Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
6714 ADAMS ST
6714 Adams St, Guttenberg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1858 sqft
Pristine, sun-filled duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom/3 full bathroom home is over 1850sq. ft.

Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7014 JACKSON ST
7014 Jackson St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 1st July 2020, Top Floor Unit in Newer Luxury Building, Gourmet Kitchen with santa cecila granite countertops espresso cabinets & stainless steal appliances, modern grey oak flooring this unit also features washer /drier hookup so you can

Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
75 70TH ST
75 70th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
**HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY OWNER**This completely renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home is only steps away from Boulevard East! Featuring hardwood flooring throughout and shared backyard.

Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7100 BLVD EAST
7100 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,195
750 sqft
Make this stylish and very modern beautiful 1br apartment for rent your new home at The 7100! ALL utilities (including cable/wi-fi) and amenities included (outdoor swimming pool, workout room, 24hr doorman).

1 Unit Available
41 LYDIA DR
41 Lydia Dr, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1444 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this EXTREMELY RARE, corner unit, with DIRECT EAST VIEWS! This impeccable 2 bedroom 2.

Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7002 BLVD EAST
7002 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
758 sqft
Live in Style and enjoy everything the Galaxy has to offer. This Fully Furnished Condo was renovated approximately 2 years ago with new Hardwood floors, Kitchen Cabinets, SS Appliances, Back Splash, Granite Countertops etc.
49 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Upper West Side
29 Units Available
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,561
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,971
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,108
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Upper West Side
42 Units Available
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,478
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,765
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,239
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Upper West Side
23 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,609
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,396
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,686
1194 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Upper West Side
21 Units Available
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,154
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,891
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,933
719 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
17 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,045
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,635
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,230
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,365
1 Bedroom
$5,031
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
Aire
200 West 67th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,815
1 Bedroom
$3,780
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
941 sqft
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side.
Upper West Side
2 Units Available
253 West 72nd Street
253 West 72nd Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,325
1 Bedroom
$3,275
253 West 72nd Street is located at 253 West 72nd Street New York, NY and is managed by Urban Associates, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. 253 West 72nd Street offers Studio to 3 bedroom apartments .
42 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1113 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,875
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.

1 Unit Available
7499 River Road 11 Ave
7499 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1600 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 297435 Amazing 1600 Sqft 3 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for

1 Unit Available
10 Ave At Port Imperial 8
10 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT APARTMENT FOR RENT! - Property Id: 100367 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *Spacious 1BR* Ultra modern "Luxury Waterfront Mid-Rise" that features hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with granite counter-tops &
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Guttenberg, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Guttenberg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

