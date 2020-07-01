Apartment List
/
NJ
/
guttenberg
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:50 PM

620 Apartments for rent in Guttenberg, NJ with garage

Guttenberg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7008 MADISON ST
7008 Madison St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
941 sqft
Modern Mix-Newer Boutique Luxury Building-1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Picturesque NYC Skyline Views is available for Rent. The Enormous Open concept floor plan offers a generous 1100+- sq. ft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
6714 ADAMS ST
6714 Adams St, Guttenberg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1858 sqft
Pristine, sun-filled duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom/3 full bathroom home is over 1850sq. ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7014 JACKSON ST
7014 Jackson St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 1st July 2020, Top Floor Unit in Newer Luxury Building, Gourmet Kitchen with santa cecila granite countertops espresso cabinets & stainless steal appliances, modern grey oak flooring this unit also features washer /drier hookup so you can
Results within 1 mile of Guttenberg
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
14 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,076
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,846
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
$
24 Units Available
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,618
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,129
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,098
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
$
39 Units Available
Upper West Side
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,683
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,645
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,224
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
32 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,492
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,261
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1199 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
14 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,969
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,134
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,677
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 11:51am
10 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,226
1 Bedroom
$5,072
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 01:00pm
$
14 Units Available
Upper West Side
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,995
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,440
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 04:57am
6 Units Available
Upper West Side
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,500
1 Bedroom
$3,000
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,675
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,875
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
44 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,056
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1120 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
47 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,116
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,364
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 29 at 07:51pm
15 Units Available
Edgewater
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,705
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 29 at 07:51pm
$
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,940
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 29 at 11:02am
14 Units Available
Upper West Side
Aire
200 West 67th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,815
1 Bedroom
$3,780
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
941 sqft
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
46 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 26 at 04:25am
$
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,265
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
725 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
10 Ave At Port Imperial 8
10 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT APARTMENT FOR RENT! - Property Id: 100367 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *Spacious 1BR* Ultra modern "Luxury Waterfront Mid-Rise" that features hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with granite counter-tops &

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
7852 River Road 7912
7852 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Best Prices in Town/// NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 207489 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
7854 River Road 7912
7854 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,350
715 sqft
Best Prices in Town/// NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 207487 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
7916 River Road 7910
7916 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
No Broker Fee/// Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 207482 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your

1 of 18

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
7373 River Road 7913
7373 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 203191 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door steps to Weehawken
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Guttenberg, NJ

Guttenberg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Guttenberg 1 BedroomsGuttenberg 2 BedroomsGuttenberg Apartments with BalconyGuttenberg Apartments with Gym
Guttenberg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGuttenberg Apartments with ParkingGuttenberg Apartments with PoolGuttenberg Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Guttenberg Cheap PlacesGuttenberg Dog Friendly ApartmentsGuttenberg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJHartsdale, NYCliffside Park, NJManorhaven, NYPaterson, NJPort Washington, NYRoselle Park, NJ
North Hills, NYWoodmere, NYHawthorne, NJEastchester, NYPassaic, NJWoodland Park, NJMount Vernon, NYWallington, NJScarsdale, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYTotowa, NJGreat Neck Estates, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College