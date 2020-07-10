/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:47 PM
113 Apartments for rent in Guttenberg, NJ with washer-dryer
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
301 70TH ST
301 70th St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1014 sqft
AVAILABLE 1ST AUGUST, SPACIOUS 2 BED 2 BATH IN NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH PARKING INCLUDED, MODERN KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER IN UNIT, PLENTY CLOSET SPACE AND LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, TENANT PAYS ALL UTILITIES AND BROKER FEE.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7008 MADISON ST
7008 Madison St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
941 sqft
Modern Mix-Newer Boutique Luxury Building-1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Picturesque NYC Skyline Views is available for Rent. The Enormous Open concept floor plan offers a generous 1100+- sq. ft.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
78 LYDIA DR
78 Lydia Dr, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1482 sqft
Lavish and visually stunning, this gracious south-facing 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhouse accentuates a suburban feel with its Bergen Model layout. Few units face South which allows for great sunlight all day long.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
6714 ADAMS ST
6714 Adams St, Guttenberg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1858 sqft
Pristine, sun-filled duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom/3 full bathroom home is over 1850sq. ft.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
75 70TH ST
75 70th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
**HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY OWNER**This completely renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home is only steps away from Boulevard East! Featuring hardwood flooring throughout and shared backyard.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
41 LYDIA DR
41 Lydia Dr, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1444 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this EXTREMELY RARE, corner unit, with DIRECT EAST VIEWS! This impeccable 2 bedroom 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7002 BLVD EAST
7002 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
758 sqft
Live in Style and enjoy everything the Galaxy has to offer. This Fully Furnished Condo was renovated approximately 2 years ago with new Hardwood floors, Kitchen Cabinets, SS Appliances, Back Splash, Granite Countertops etc.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
5817 JEFFERSON ST
5817 Jefferson St, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
590 sqft
Clean and spacious 3 bedroom and 2 baths for rent. This unit comes with GE SS appliances, 2 parking space, gym, recreation room and laundry in unit. Close to everything.
Results within 1 mile of Guttenberg
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
41 Units Available
Upper West Side
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,493
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,623
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,889
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
28 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,677
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,455
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1199 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
44 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
48 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1120 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
19 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,959
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,897
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,517
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
45 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
29 Units Available
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,618
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,929
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,303
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,675
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
15 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,112
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
$
12 Units Available
Upper West Side
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,745
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,295
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
$
20 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,925
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
14 Units Available
Edgewater
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,645
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,420
1 Bedroom
$4,767
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 12:09pm
14 Units Available
Upper West Side
Aire
200 West 67th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,815
1 Bedroom
$3,780
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
941 sqft
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7302 River Rd 3
7302 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
727 sqft
No Broker Fee. - Property Id: 194299 ** NO BROKER FEE **** $1000.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7606 River Rd 508
7606 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1200 sqft
Luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 277915 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM,
Similar Pages
Guttenberg 1 BedroomsGuttenberg 2 BedroomsGuttenberg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGuttenberg 3 BedroomsGuttenberg Apartments with Balcony
Guttenberg Apartments with GarageGuttenberg Apartments with GymGuttenberg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGuttenberg Apartments with ParkingGuttenberg Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJHartsdale, NYCliffside Park, NJManorhaven, NYPaterson, NJPort Washington, NYRoselle Park, NJ