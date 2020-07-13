/
apartments with pool
392 Apartments for rent in Guttenberg, NJ with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A
7004 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! SOUGHT AFTER APARTMENTS! - Property Id: 233830 Galaxy Towers: Bright and large 979 sqft 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath, living, dining / home office space available for rent.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7100 BLVD EAST
7100 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
Half broker fee* All Utilities Included! Spacious and Gorgeous 2br 2ba 1,300 sqft available for rent 7/1. This NE corner unit features a private outdoor area with breathtaking views of George Washington Bridge and UWS/Manhattan.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
78 LYDIA DR
78 Lydia Dr, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1482 sqft
Lavish and visually stunning, this gracious south-facing 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhouse accentuates a suburban feel with its Bergen Model layout. Few units face South which allows for great sunlight all day long.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
41 LYDIA DR
41 Lydia Dr, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
1444 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this EXTREMELY RARE, corner unit, with DIRECT EAST VIEWS! This impeccable 2 bedroom 2.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7000 BLVD EAST
7000 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see this 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom unit in The Galaxy Towers! 766 sq ft unit with views of NYC in a doorman building with amenities including an indoor and outdoor pool, gym facilities, kids playroom, mini park and shops and restaurants on
Results within 1 mile of Guttenberg
Last updated July 13 at 01:41pm
20 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,969
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,882
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,517
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
14 Units Available
Edgewater
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,104
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 02:46am
9 Units Available
Upper West Side
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,600
1 Bedroom
$2,850
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
42 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,361
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
50 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1120 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
47 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,675
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7606 River Rd 508
7606 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1200 sqft
Luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 277915 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM,
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7701 Marine Rd 0
7701 Marine Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,500
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Duchess Homes - Property Id: 118535 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7900 River Rd 709
7900 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,215
728 sqft
Half-Moon Harbour - Property Id: 294725 *No Broker Fee *$1,000 Security Deposoit (Applicants with good credit) Located between the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel, these apts.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6650 River Road 5
6650 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
1900 sqft
The Duchess - Penthouse - Property Id: 81029 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7569 River Rd 406
7569 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1195 sqft
Luxury Apartment Near NYC - Property Id: 301148 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3600 per month.
Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
11 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,460
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious unit - 815 sf.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
6600 BLVD EAST
6600 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, West New York, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS, SUNNY RENOVATED CORNER UNIT WITH HUDSON RIVER & NYC VIEWS ON BOULEVARD EAST!!!! ENJOY 1100' SQ. FT OF SPACE, GRANITE KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, TONS OF CLOSET SPACE, LOW MAINTENANCE AND SO MUCH MORE.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
7855 Blvd East
7855 Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
High in the sky - this penthouse apt has it all. NYC Skyline and river views from every window......Located on the 30th floor with 9.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8125 River Rd 1011
8125 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,850
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartment near NYC - Property Id: 309191 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM, SAUNA & MASSAGE
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7701 River Rd 1006
7701 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,290
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments Near NYC - Property Id: 303675 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3600 per month.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
50 Riverside Boulevard
50 Riverside Boulevard, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,195
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
"NO FEE" - Immediate Occupancy- Comes with private storage. All closets custom fitted with shelving and all windows have blinds. THE HOME- This spacious 1411 square feet, 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths in Extell's new luxurious top of the line Condo building.
