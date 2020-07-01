/
3 bedroom apartments
888 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Guttenberg, NJ
Guttenberg
114 70TH ST
114 70th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Bright Large 3 bedroom Apartment with dinning area and plenty of extra storage. Apartment is freshly painted with refinished floors and comes with parking. 2blocks from Boulevard East NYC transportation, close to restaurants and shopping.
Guttenberg
6714 ADAMS ST
6714 Adams St, Guttenberg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1858 sqft
Pristine, sun-filled duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom/3 full bathroom home is over 1850sq. ft.
Guttenberg
5817 JEFFERSON ST
5817 Jefferson St, Guttenberg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
590 sqft
Clean and spacious 3 bedroom and 2 baths for rent. This unit comes with GE SS appliances, 2 parking space, gym, recreation room and laundry in unit. Close to everything.
Results within 1 mile of Guttenberg
Verified
$
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,671
1788 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,677
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
$
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,855
1413 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,890
1565 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified
$
Upper West Side
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,245
1449 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified
$
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,055
2100 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified
Upper West Side
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,918
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Verified
Upper West Side
Aire
200 West 67th Street, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,946
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side.
6650 River Road 5
6650 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
1900 sqft
The Duchess - Penthouse - Property Id: 81029 -No broker fee !!! - 1.
7620 Kennedy Blvd
7620 John F Kennedy Boulevard, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
Large 3 Bedrooms in the race track - Property Id: 286905 Large three bedroom apartment, New kitchen, new bath, freshly painted, parking space for two cars.
7499 River Road 11 Ave
7499 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1600 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 297435 Amazing 1600 Sqft 3 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for
Upper West Side
205 West 76th Street
205 West 76th Street, New York, NY
In the 11 years since The Harrison opened its doors, the "04" has traded just once and never been offered for rent. Apartment 504 - the larger version of the line - is the best of them all.
250 HENLEY PL
250 Henley Pl, Hudson County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1557 sqft
Manhattan Skyline Views facing South, Downtown to NYC Harbor, from every room of this amazing 1,557 sf waterfront condo.
244 BROWER CT
244 Brower Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2268 sqft
Jacobs Ferry townhomes at Port Imperial! Essex Model, 2,268 sqft 4 level townhouse in Port Imperial Waterfront Community.
6118 WASHINGTON ST
6118 Washington St, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Spacious 3 bed 2bath , hardwood floors thru out , Granite kitchen counter top with stainless steel appliances. Central A/c , balcony.Great location for NYC commuters, block away from bus stop. small pets allowed .
444 ALBANY CT
444 Albany Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take in the spectacular unobstructed view of NYC skyline, this rare SE facing corner Townhouse is located right by the Hudson River within the prestigious Jacobs Ferry. This home is one of the most desired units along the Gold Coast.
Woodcliff
38 WOODCLIFF AVE
38 Woodcliff Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1980 sqft
Totally Renovated 1,980 S.f one family home with the finest finishes, located in Woodcliff section in the most desirable residential area of North Bergen.
6007 PALISADE AVE
6007 Palisade Ave, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 1 parking spot is included in the rent. Landlord is a NJ Real Estate Broker.
Upper West Side
401 West End Avenue
401 West End Avenue, New York, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,750
Residence 3AB, in the heart of this historic Upper West Side neighborhood, blends the best of uptown prewar grandeur with the feel of a downtown loft.
Upper West Side
390 West End Avenue
390 West End Ave., New York, NY
This impeccable grand residence is the largest renovated home ever offered for sale at the historic, landmarked Apthorp Apartments.
5107 MEADOWVIEW AVE
5107 Meadowview Ave, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1343 sqft
Newly built in 2019. A modern exterior finish with interior designs to match. Enjoy quarantine life in this open and airy 3 beds/2 baths in North Bergen. Large modern kitchen with an oversized quartz island and beautiful subway tile.
