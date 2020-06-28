/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 28 2020 at 7:00 AM
714 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Guttenberg, NJ
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7000 BLVD EAST
7000 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1337 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDRM + 2 FULL BATHS W BEAUTIFUL VIEWS GW BRIDGE, NYC, and HUDSON RIVER ALL RMS! OPEN PLAN KITCHEN W CUSTOM CABINETS,STAINLESS APPLIANCES,GRANIT COUNTERTOPS & BREAKFAST ISLAND,1ST BEDROOM IS OVERSIZED W SOLARIUM,MASTER SUITE
1 of 8
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
6912 JACKSON ST
6912 Jackson St, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very spacious 2 bedroom apartment, each room with a private full bath. Stove included in kitchen. Tenant pays utilities, landlord pays water. Very good location near NYC transportation, various bus stops, shopping centers, and recreational parks.
Results within 1 mile of Guttenberg
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 28 at 04:47am
14 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,059
1096 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 28 at 07:00am
$
15 Units Available
Upper West Side
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,910
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 28 at 04:47am
$
44 Units Available
Upper West Side
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,239
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 28 at 04:47am
$
28 Units Available
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,209
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 28 at 04:47am
$
25 Units Available
Upper West Side
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,888
719 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 28 at 04:47am
$
30 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,830
1199 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 28 at 06:36am
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,008
1135 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
46 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
$
44 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1120 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 26 at 03:05am
6 Units Available
Upper West Side
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 24 at 07:53pm
16 Units Available
Edgewater
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 24 at 07:53pm
$
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
$
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 28 at 12:37am
46 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1169 sqft
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 26 at 12:11pm
8 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 26 at 12:07pm
14 Units Available
Upper West Side
Aire
200 West 67th Street, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
941 sqft
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side.
1 of 7
Last updated June 28 at 02:58am
1 Unit Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Blvd
140 Riverside Drive, New York, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1140 sqft
$5940 2 bedroom in Riverside-West End! This apartment home offers an open-concept living space, massive closets, expansive bay windows, and an in-unit washer/dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
7716 River Rd 1206
7716 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1200 sqft
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 297922 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM,
1 of 17
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
8203 Boulevard E 28G
8203 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1115 sqft
NO BROKER FEE 2BR DEAL W ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 108183 *NO BROKER FEE* *DOUBLE BALCONY* *DOWNTOWN NYC FACING STUDIO APARTMENT! *ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! *NO AMENITY FEE* *NO MOVE IN/OUT FEE* Private 20 Foot Balconies 24 Hour
1 of 11
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
7603 River Rd 5
7603 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1200 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY LIVING! - Property Id: 125867 NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS ON THE HUDSON ON THE EDGEWATER BORDER! *6 WEEKS FREE* *NO BROKER FEE* *NO AMENITY FEE* *FREE SHUTTLE* HUGE CLOSETS MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS TALL STORAGE CABINETS STAINLESS STEEL
1 of 18
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
7611 River Road 7601
7611 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,232
1200 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 297271 Amazing 1200 Sqft 2 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for
1 of 9
Last updated June 27 at 10:00am
1 Unit Available
7852 River Road 7912
7852 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1200 sqft
Best Prices in Town/// NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 207489 No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit/ Free Shuttle to Ferry Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment with partial Views of NYC Skyline with easy Commute to NYC (Free Shuttle in Front of your door
