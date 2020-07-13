/
pet friendly apartments
116 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Guttenberg, NJ
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
2 Units Available
Guttenberg
69th Street
63-67 69th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Welcome to 69th Street Apartments with our spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments include free heat and hot water.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
140 71th st
140 71st St, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Available 07/15/20 No broker fee 2bed/1bath Duplex Apartment - Property Id: 313170 NO BROKER FEE, Very Big 2bed/1bath Duplex Apartment 2nd Month free for qualifying applicants Amazing and renovated 2bed 1bathroom duplex apartment very close to
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7014 JACKSON ST
7014 Jackson St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 1st July 2020, Top Floor Unit in Newer Luxury Building, Gourmet Kitchen with santa cecila granite countertops espresso cabinets & stainless steal appliances, modern grey oak flooring this unit also features washer /drier hookup so you can
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
6713 POLK ST
6713 Polk St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
No broker fee! Fantastic 1 bedroom/1 bath apartment for rent. Updated kitchen, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, shared laundry room, and one indoor car parking included. 1.5 month security deposit, plus 1st months rent due at signing.
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7100 BLVD EAST
7100 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1300 sqft
Half broker fee* All Utilities Included! Spacious and Gorgeous 2br 2ba 1,300 sqft available for rent 7/1. This NE corner unit features a private outdoor area with breathtaking views of George Washington Bridge and UWS/Manhattan.
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
7008 MADISON ST
7008 Madison St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
941 sqft
Modern Mix-Newer Boutique Luxury Building-1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Picturesque NYC Skyline Views is available for Rent. The Enormous Open concept floor plan offers a generous 1100+- sq. ft.
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
6714 ADAMS ST
6714 Adams St, Guttenberg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1858 sqft
Pristine, sun-filled duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom/3 full bathroom home is over 1850sq. ft.
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Guttenberg
135 70TH ST
135 70th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BACKYARD. PET FRIENDLY.
Results within 1 mile of Guttenberg
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 02:46am
9 Units Available
Upper West Side
75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue, New York, NY
Studio
$2,600
1 Bedroom
$2,850
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
42 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,361
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
50 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1120 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
41 Units Available
Upper West Side
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,488
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,608
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,934
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,915
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Edgewater
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
28 Units Available
Upper West Side
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,618
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,837
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,258
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
20 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,969
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,882
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,517
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
28 Units Available
Upper West Side
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,112
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,663
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,888
719 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
26 Units Available
Upper West Side
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,687
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,455
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
1199 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
15 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,122
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
47 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,675
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Upper West Side
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,420
1 Bedroom
$4,767
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
14 Units Available
Upper West Side
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,496
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,295
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Verified
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Hudson Ridge
7312 2-H Boulevard East, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,265
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
725 sqft
Situated on the banks of the Hudson River, these studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments are surrounded by shopping and dining. Amenities include well-appointed kitchens, wood-plank flooring and large windows.
