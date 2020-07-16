Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

624 S. 50th Ave. Available 09/22/20 Huge 4BR in a Great Location! Close to UNO, Creighton, Aksarben! - This place has it all. This home offers plenty of space! 2 main floor bedrooms 2 non-conforming basement bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Enclosed front porch, hardwood floors, large kitchen!

Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining! Two car garage with plenty of driveway for additional parking, Finished Basement. Awesome!



HD-Omaha is pet friendly - Accepting dogs & cats (restrictions apply)!



View all the available HD-Omaha houses and apartments at:



www.HD-Omaha.Com



Call (402) 618-6300 to schedule a showing at your convenience.



No housing assistance accepted.



(RLNE2789952)