624 S. 50th Ave. Available 09/22/20 Huge 4BR in a Great Location! Close to UNO, Creighton, Aksarben! - This place has it all. This home offers plenty of space! 2 main floor bedrooms 2 non-conforming basement bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Enclosed front porch, hardwood floors, large kitchen!
Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining! Two car garage with plenty of driveway for additional parking, Finished Basement. Awesome!
HD-Omaha is pet friendly - Accepting dogs & cats (restrictions apply)!
View all the available HD-Omaha houses and apartments at:
www.HD-Omaha.Com
Call (402) 618-6300 to schedule a showing at your convenience.
No housing assistance accepted.
(RLNE2789952)