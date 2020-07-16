All apartments in Omaha
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

624 S. 50th Ave.

624 South 50th Avenue · (402) 618-6300
Location

624 South 50th Avenue, Omaha, NE 68106
Dundee - Memorial Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 624 S. 50th Ave. · Avail. Sep 22

$1,425

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
624 S. 50th Ave. Available 09/22/20 Huge 4BR in a Great Location! Close to UNO, Creighton, Aksarben! - This place has it all. This home offers plenty of space! 2 main floor bedrooms 2 non-conforming basement bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Enclosed front porch, hardwood floors, large kitchen!
Spacious backyard perfect for entertaining! Two car garage with plenty of driveway for additional parking, Finished Basement. Awesome!

HD-Omaha is pet friendly - Accepting dogs & cats (restrictions apply)!

View all the available HD-Omaha houses and apartments at:

www.HD-Omaha.Com

Call (402) 618-6300 to schedule a showing at your convenience.

No housing assistance accepted.

(RLNE2789952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 S. 50th Ave. have any available units?
624 S. 50th Ave. has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 S. 50th Ave. have?
Some of 624 S. 50th Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 S. 50th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
624 S. 50th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 S. 50th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 S. 50th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 624 S. 50th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 624 S. 50th Ave. offers parking.
Does 624 S. 50th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 S. 50th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 S. 50th Ave. have a pool?
No, 624 S. 50th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 624 S. 50th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 624 S. 50th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 624 S. 50th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 624 S. 50th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
