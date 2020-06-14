Apartment List
/
NE
/
omaha
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:04 PM

96 Apartments for rent in Omaha, NE with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Omaha renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Montclair Trendwood Parkside and Georgetown
6 Units Available
Pacific West
14121 Pierce Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$897
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
939 sqft
Pacific West Apartment Homes offer spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments with extra large closets, vaulted ceilings, newer kitchen appliances, formal dining rooms, beautiful clubhouse with space for meetings or socials, laundry facilities
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Maple Village
6 Units Available
Beacon Hill Apartments
9315 Maplewood Blvd, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$700
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1116 sqft
The Beacon Hill Apartments offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Wyndham Hill by Broadmoor
9226 Burt St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,020
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Wyndham Hill by Broadmoor, you will experience luxury and comfort. With a variety of floorplans, all of our apartment homes include large walk in closets, spacious decks and full size washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 11 at 02:14pm
North Downtown
9 Units Available
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$900
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1000 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Westgate
14 Units Available
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$970
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1358 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Maple Village
1 Unit Available
EVERGREEN TERRACE
11029 R Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
920 sqft
The Evergreen Terrace Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Westside
7 Units Available
Loveland Flats
8762 West Center Road, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,307
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1201 sqft
In the heart of the most sought-after neighborhood in Omaha, Loveland Flats offers amenity-rich living without the hassle of home maintenance.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Howard Street
7520 Howard St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$705
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
825 sqft
Units include patio or balcony, dishwasher, oven, fireplace, and more. Community features maintenance, garage, and hot tub. Located close to dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations. Near Highway 6, with access to I-80.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
3 Units Available
Dewey 3700 Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
3625 Dewey Ave - 304 Available 05/08/20 Dewey 3700 (Blackstone District) - Conveniently situated in the heart of the trendy Blackstone district, Dewey 3700 provides the perfect blend of luxury and functionality! All our apartment homes have high end
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Cornish Heights
Contact for Availability
Onyx at Aksarben
1875 S 75th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$550
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1088 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at Aksarben, a residential community featuring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,010
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Maple Village
2 Units Available
Terrace Garden Townhomes
10100 Grand Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community has professional on-site management, a swimming pool, BBQ grills, and a dining area and playground. Units feature ceiling fans, a full basement, private patio/balconies and washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Dodge Street Corridor
2 Units Available
Roosevelt
4724 Davenport Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
876 sqft
Built in 1931, in the heart of the popular Dundee neighborhood, the Roosevelt Apartments reflect the style and beauty of a by-gone era. Massive pillars flank the front entry, leading into an art-deco themed outer lobby.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
36 Units Available
Legacy Flats
2825 S 170th Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$925
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
972 sqft
Experience luxury urban living at its finest at Legacy Flats, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska. Our modern interiors are the perfect blend of cutting edge style and state-of-the-art design.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Old Market
1 Unit Available
The Mayfair
1119 Howard Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,393
1725 sqft
Located in the heart of the Old Market, close to fine dining, shopping and nightlife. Community features a BBQ/picnic area, covered parking and public transportation. A variety of floor plans available.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dundee
1 Unit Available
820 N 46th St #4
820 N 46th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,495
All Furnished One Bedroom in Dundee with Short Term Available!! - Located only minutes to interstate access, Clarkson College, Creighton University and UNMC! This charming community features controlled access entry and a beautiful front courtyard to

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Morton Meadows
1 Unit Available
4663 Marcy St
4663 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1500 sqft
4 bedroom house for you! - Property Id: 233573 Amazing 4 bedroom home in the very popular Morton Meadows area with lawn care included.. Renovated 4 bedroom with newer kitchen hardwood floors fixtures and paint throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Vinton Street
1 Unit Available
2462 S 15th St
2462 South 15th Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
949 sqft
Little Italy! - Property Id: 295639 A great two bedroom one bathroom home with beautiful hardwood floors and fresh paint. Quiet location with plenty of yard space for your summer BBQ! Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Dundee
1 Unit Available
5013 Lafayette Ave
5013 Lafayette Avenue, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Stunning one of a kind home in Dundee! - Property Id: 294177 Unbelievable one of a kind property has all of the charms of a classic home with the most desirable updated features.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Willow Wood
1 Unit Available
12423 Yates St
12423 Yates Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1446 sqft
Enjoy this wonderfully renovated, 3 bedroom, spacious house in beautiful Willow Wood! Updates throughout including brand new hardwood floors, freshly painted and new light/fan fixtures in bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
3509 Howard St
3509 Howard Street, Omaha, NE
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
5 Bedroom Home! - Property Id: 283771 True 5 Bedroom, 2 full bath Updated top to bottom - Large kitchen w/walk out deck - and new porch Newer appliances Refinished Hardwood floors through-out Natural woodwork, freshly painted Large basement with

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Crown Point
1 Unit Available
5809 Fontenelle Blvd
5809 Fontenelle Boulevard, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
768 sqft
Available 07/10/20 2 Bedroom Home! - Property Id: 283791 Newly redone 2 bedroom house - Property Id: 83738 Fresh paint , remodeled bathroom, 2 bedroom, new ceiling fans, large room in basement, beautiful wood floors, garage, spacious basement,

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
5408 Poppleton Ave
5408 Poppleton Avenue, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1826 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Updated Property! - Property Id: 283787 This home has AMAZING character! Beautifully UPDATED bathroom on main floor. Walk up attic is finished for a large master bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dodge Street Corridor
1 Unit Available
4613 Cass St
4613 Cass Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
3 Bed Duplex - Property Id: 259828 Gorgeous duplex walking distance to restaurant and parks at midtown crossing. Updated kitchen, freshly painted walls and hardwood floors. Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying.
City Guide for Omaha, NE

What do Willa Cather, Malcolm X, and Conor Oberst have in common? Not much, right? Actually, they’re all from Omaha (alright, Willa grew up on the range). Speaking of, where do you live? Maybe you’re still on your buddy’s sofa (it gets old plucking hardened couch-gum off your sleeping bag, doesn’t it?). Or perhaps you’ve found a sweet loft with a view of the Missouri—but the upstairs neighbors fancy early morning death metal sessions (on weekdays? come on!).

Having trouble with Craigslist Omaha? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Omaha, NE

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Omaha renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Omaha 1 BedroomsOmaha 2 BedroomsOmaha 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOmaha 3 BedroomsOmaha Accessible ApartmentsOmaha Apartments with BalconyOmaha Apartments with Garage
Omaha Apartments with GymOmaha Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOmaha Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOmaha Apartments with ParkingOmaha Apartments with PoolOmaha Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Omaha Cheap PlacesOmaha Dog Friendly ApartmentsOmaha Furnished ApartmentsOmaha Luxury PlacesOmaha Pet Friendly PlacesOmaha Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest OmahaMaple VillageAksarben Elmwood Park
Columbus ParkOld MarketWestgate
Downtown OmahaBlackstone

Apartments Near Colleges

Clarkson CollegeCreighton University
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied HealthUniversity of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska Medical Center