82 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Omaha, NE

Last updated June 12
$
3 Units Available
Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor
9310 Western Ave, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1237 sqft
Imagine owning a home without any of the hassle and maintenance. Imagine not shoveling and mowing. Imagine your home at Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor and that dream will become a reality.
Last updated June 12
6 Units Available
Antler View
3132 N 186th Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1178 sqft
Welcome home to Antler View, the newest luxury apartment community in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Life at Antler View puts you in the heart of the finest dining, shopping, and entertainment that Omaha has to offer.
Last updated June 12
$
21 Units Available
Embassy Park Apartments
9045 Burt St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1034 sqft
Luxury apartments in an elevator building close to I-680, Westroads Mall and restaurants. Underground parking garage, 24-hour gym and tennis court. Units feature huge walk-in closets and laundry.
Last updated June 12
4 Units Available
Broadmoor Hills by Broadmoor
18510 Capitol Court, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1158 sqft
Join life on the hill, where you will experience West Omaha's premier apartment living. Our generously open studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments feature first class amenities and trendy interior features that will make you live in style.
Last updated June 12
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
11 Units Available
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1255 sqft
Urban Living has been redefined. Broadmoor at Aksarben Village where work meets play, cosmopolitan meets sophistication and luxury meets convenience. You will experience contemporary living that goes beyond your normal apartment.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
Bentley by Broadmoor
822 N 94th Ct, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
950 sqft
Bentley by Broadmoor Apartments puts you close to Omaha’s finest shopping, dining and entertainment! With easy access to the interstate, you will find yourself nestled in the middle of Omaha just minutes away from everything.
Last updated June 12
14 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
Last updated June 12
12 Units Available
Edgewater Court
12418 Burt Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$850
1061 sqft
Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments with fireplace and balcony in a complex that's a short walk from Lake Candlewood. Pet-friendly community features pool and clubhouse. Omaha is a few minutes' drive away on Highway 6.
Last updated June 12
Downtown Omaha
43 Units Available
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
Last updated June 12
Mockingbird Hills West
3 Units Available
Enclave by Broadmoor
9910 Q St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1154 sqft
Experience distinctively above ordinary apartment living. At Enclave by Broadmoor, you will be surrounded by amenities that truly define resort style living.
Last updated June 12
Leavenworth
9 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12
$
Old Market
33 Units Available
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Last updated June 12
7 Units Available
Thomasville by Broadmoor
5820 S 99th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$955
1075 sqft
Thomasville by Broadmoor invites you to live your life with amazing on site amenities, buzzing social life and incredible value.
Last updated June 12
Old Market
9 Units Available
Jones 13
1301 Jones St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
893 sqft
In the heart of the Downtown area. A modern community near Old Market District. It's close to everything. Apartments feature granite countertops and complete kitchen packages. Courtyard patio provided. Smoke-free community.
Last updated June 12
7 Units Available
Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
Briarwood by Broadmoor offers unbeatable location and incredible value. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes will make you feel at home.
Last updated June 12
Blackstone
12 Units Available
Tadousac
418 S 38th Ave, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
The Tadousac Apartments were designed by renowned Omaha architects John and Allan McDonald in 1919. Sitting on a small rise of land with its beautifully landscaped courtyard, the Tadousac projects a majestic appearance.
Last updated June 12
Northwest Omaha
10 Units Available
Club at Highland Park Apartments
11402 Evans St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$830
1075 sqft
Community features a 24-hour business center, fitness center, garage and playground area. Luxury apartments feature central heating and air, dishwashers, large closets, and private patio/balconies.
Last updated June 12
5 Units Available
Maple Ridge Apartments
11118 Cottonwood Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$815
1038 sqft
The Maple Ridge Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Last updated June 12
4 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
12115 William Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1125 sqft
Luxurious apartments located close to Ameritrade, Oakview Mall and Lakeside Hospital. Private patio or 20-foot deck. Sparkling outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, tanning spa and communal outdoor BBQ.
Last updated June 12
8 Units Available
Torrey Pines
3904 N 153rd Ct, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1261 sqft
A charming community that's close to schools and parks. On-site amenities include a fitness center, both an indoor and outdoor pool, and lots of green space. Apartments feature balconies or patios as well as fireplaces.
Last updated June 12
Dodge Street Corridor
2 Units Available
Roosevelt
4724 Davenport Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$850
876 sqft
Built in 1931, in the heart of the popular Dundee neighborhood, the Roosevelt Apartments reflect the style and beauty of a by-gone era. Massive pillars flank the front entry, leading into an art-deco themed outer lobby.
Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
Tradition by Broadmoor
1250 S 157th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1384 sqft
The Tradition by Broadmoor is the premier apartment community in West Omaha! Make your home at The Tradition by Broadmoor and you will find a floor plan that is tailored to your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12
36 Units Available
Legacy Flats
2825 S 170th Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
972 sqft
Experience luxury urban living at its finest at Legacy Flats, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska. Our modern interiors are the perfect blend of cutting edge style and state-of-the-art design.
Last updated June 11
North Downtown
9 Units Available
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1000 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.

June 2020 Omaha Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Omaha Rent Report. Omaha rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Omaha rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Omaha rents increased slightly over the past month

Omaha rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Omaha stand at $769 for a one-bedroom apartment and $961 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Omaha's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Omaha rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Omaha, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Omaha is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Omaha's median two-bedroom rent of $961 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Omaha.
    • While Omaha's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Omaha than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Omaha.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

