115 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Omaha, NE
1 of 15
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 49
1 of 24
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 35
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 3
1 of 7
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 32
1 of 25
1 of 7
1 of 39
1 of 43
What do Willa Cather, Malcolm X, and Conor Oberst have in common? Not much, right? Actually, they’re all from Omaha (alright, Willa grew up on the range). Speaking of, where do you live? Maybe you’re still on your buddy’s sofa (it gets old plucking hardened couch-gum off your sleeping bag, doesn’t it?). Or perhaps you’ve found a sweet loft with a view of the Missouri—but the upstairs neighbors fancy early morning death metal sessions (on weekdays? come on!).
Having trouble with Craigslist Omaha? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Omaha that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.