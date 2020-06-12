121 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Omaha, NE

Apartment List
Montclair Trendwood Parkside and Georgetown
1 Unit Available
Montclair
13407 Montclair Dr, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$820
975 sqft
This modern community offer spacious living areas. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and garage area. Apartments feature walk-in closets, a patio or a balcony, and updated appliances. Minutes from shopping and dining.
Westgate
2 Units Available
Crown Park by Broadmoor
7930 Elm Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1213 sqft
All the perks of owning without touching a lawnmower or shovel again! Crown Park offers town home living that feature private attached garages, spacious desks, and large walk in closets.
12 Units Available
Elk Hills
2120 North Main Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$940
976 sqft
It's not just a beautiful community, a variety of floor plans, or fresh contemporary finishes. We proudly offer all of those things, but we wouldn't be Elk Hills Apartments without making sure it's easy and affordable for you to have it all.
Maple Village
1 Unit Available
EVERGREEN TERRACE
11029 R Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$825
920 sqft
The Evergreen Terrace Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Westside
7 Units Available
Loveland Flats
8762 West Center Road, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1201 sqft
In the heart of the most sought-after neighborhood in Omaha, Loveland Flats offers amenity-rich living without the hassle of home maintenance.
35 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1194 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Westgate
15 Units Available
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1358 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
Prairie Lane
8 Units Available
Westwood Apartments
11517 Westwood Ln, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$760
650 sqft
A worry-free community within a short drive of area entertainment and dining. On-site amenities include a pool, enclosed parking, and lots of green space. Pet-friendly.
20 Units Available
The Vanderbilt Apartments
11233 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$945
1044 sqft
Five spacious floor plans available. Community is on a lush green property with a 20,000 square foot fitness center. Racquetball, basketball and tennis and volleyball court.
7 Units Available
Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
Briarwood by Broadmoor offers unbeatable location and incredible value. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes will make you feel at home.
Piedmont Wycliffe
6 Units Available
Wycliffe by Broadmoor
15202 Wycliffe Dr, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
920 sqft
Make your home at Wycliffe Apartments and you will reclaim time for family and friends with West Omaha's best value! Located in the Millard School District, Wycliffe offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that have room for your entire family.
8 Units Available
Wyndham Hill by Broadmoor
9226 Burt St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1286 sqft
At Wyndham Hill by Broadmoor, you will experience luxury and comfort. With a variety of floorplans, all of our apartment homes include large walk in closets, spacious decks and full size washer and dryer.
Northwest Omaha
19 Units Available
Fox Valley
3920 N 104th Ct, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$745
794 sqft
Comfortable and spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. The pet-friendly complex has a pool and BBQ area, while there are many parks and golf courses nearby. Downtown Omaha is a short drive away.
4 Units Available
Howard Street
7520 Howard St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$845
825 sqft
Units include patio or balcony, dishwasher, oven, fireplace, and more. Community features maintenance, garage, and hot tub. Located close to dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations. Near Highway 6, with access to I-80.
3 Units Available
Dewey 3700 Apartments
3817 Dewey Avenue, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
975 sqft
3625 Dewey Ave - 304 Available 05/08/20 Dewey 3700 (Blackstone District) - Conveniently situated in the heart of the trendy Blackstone district, Dewey 3700 provides the perfect blend of luxury and functionality! All our apartment homes have high end
Cornish Heights
Contact for Availability
Onyx at Aksarben
1875 S 75th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$635
988 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at Aksarben, a residential community featuring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Mockingbird Hills
8 Units Available
Harrisburg Apartments
9424 Holmes Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$810
1080 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with well-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and more. The friendly community features a top-quality fitness center, plus two pools and a clubhouse. Mockingbird Hills Park is a few minutes away.
7 Units Available
Thomasville by Broadmoor
5820 S 99th St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$955
1075 sqft
Thomasville by Broadmoor invites you to live your life with amazing on site amenities, buzzing social life and incredible value.
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
11 Units Available
Aksarben Village by Broadmoor
2225 S 64th Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1255 sqft
Urban Living has been redefined. Broadmoor at Aksarben Village where work meets play, cosmopolitan meets sophistication and luxury meets convenience. You will experience contemporary living that goes beyond your normal apartment.
1 Unit Available
Bentley by Broadmoor
822 N 94th Ct, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
950 sqft
Bentley by Broadmoor Apartments puts you close to Omaha’s finest shopping, dining and entertainment! With easy access to the interstate, you will find yourself nestled in the middle of Omaha just minutes away from everything.
Downtown Omaha
10 Units Available
Limelight
1520 Harney St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
778 sqft
Experience luxurious modern living at Limelight at Sixteenth Urban Loft Apartment Homes, the most stylish apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
14 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
12 Units Available
Edgewater Court
12418 Burt Plz, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$850
1061 sqft
Furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments with fireplace and balcony in a complex that's a short walk from Lake Candlewood. Pet-friendly community features pool and clubhouse. Omaha is a few minutes' drive away on Highway 6.
Northwest Omaha
11 Units Available
Maple View
3625 N 104th Ave, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$735
825 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, just off I-680. Units feature fireplace, dishwasher, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy a community with 24-hour maintenance, playground, garage, hot tub, and more.

June 2020 Omaha Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Omaha Rent Report. Omaha rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Omaha rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Welcome to the June 2020 Omaha Rent Report. Omaha rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Omaha rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Omaha rents increased slightly over the past month

Omaha rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Omaha stand at $769 for a one-bedroom apartment and $961 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Omaha's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Omaha rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Omaha, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Omaha is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Omaha's median two-bedroom rent of $961 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Omaha.
    • While Omaha's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Omaha than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Omaha.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

