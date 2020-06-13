39 Accessible Apartments for rent in Omaha, NE

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
$
Market West
14 Units Available
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$849
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Midtown Crossing
233 S 33rd Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,010
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1173 sqft
In the heart of downtown Omaha. This pet-friendly community offers full concierge services, on-site security, on-site recycling, a free gym membership and a large green space. Upscale interior amenities and lots of storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Elk Hills
2120 North Main Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
976 sqft
It's not just a beautiful community, a variety of floor plans, or fresh contemporary finishes. We proudly offer all of those things, but we wouldn't be Elk Hills Apartments without making sure it's easy and affordable for you to have it all.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Heartland Park of America
2 Units Available
Capitol Place
909 Capitol Avenue, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1284 sqft
Capitol Place is The Space to Be in the developing Downtown Omaha landscape. With luxurious retail spaces, contemporary apartments and a dynamic, stylish design, this community stands out as the premier residential landmark in the city.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Legacy Commons
17011 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$820
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1059 sqft
Welcome home to Legacy Commons - THE premier luxury apartment community in Omaha, Nebraska. Picture coming home every day to your very own premier apartment, lush with the style and sophistication you deserve.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 08:57pm
3 Units Available
Whispering Ridge
17551 Pinkney Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$995
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, in-home washers and dryers, and vaulted ceilings. Community amenities include a gym, a pool, and a community kitchen. Just off West Maple Road and close to Whispering Ridge Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Antler View
3132 N 186th Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$934
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1178 sqft
Welcome home to Antler View, the newest luxury apartment community in Elkhorn, Nebraska. Life at Antler View puts you in the heart of the finest dining, shopping, and entertainment that Omaha has to offer.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Omaha
18 Units Available
Fox Valley
3920 N 104th Ct, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$675
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
794 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$935
1100 sqft
Comfortable and spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. The pet-friendly complex has a pool and BBQ area, while there are many parks and golf courses nearby. Downtown Omaha is a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
$
36 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$882
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Viewhouse
1111 North 27th Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$755
1042 sqft
2617 Izard Court F Available 06/17/20 - Want a great downtown located apartment, while still having the comfort of rural life with space, trees and nice views? View House Apartments is conveniently located off I-80.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Old Market
5 Units Available
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,250
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Blackstone
6 Units Available
Blackstone Depot
3820 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$895
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Blackstone Depot in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Leavenworth
9 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1540 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Omaha
43 Units Available
Capitol District Apartments
225 N 12th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1361 sqft
Just a few minutes from I-480 and the university. Within a walkable downtown community. Community amenities include a private garage for parking, dog park, city lounge and city deck. Apartments are available furnished.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Montclair Trendwood Parkside and Georgetown
7 Units Available
Pacific West
14121 Pierce Plz, Omaha, NE
Studio
$640
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$897
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
939 sqft
Pacific West Apartment Homes offer spacious studio, one and two bedroom apartments with extra large closets, vaulted ceilings, newer kitchen appliances, formal dining rooms, beautiful clubhouse with space for meetings or socials, laundry facilities
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
Hillsborough
22 Units Available
Torello on Maple
13915 Manderson Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1194 sqft
Welcome to Torello on Maple, a residential community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 135

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
L14 Flats
802 S 14th St, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
934 sqft
A charming place to live near the Old Market District. Several floor plan options available. This smoke-free community features a courtyard, garage and guest suites. Green features throughout. Walk-in closets and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 11 at 02:14pm
North Downtown
9 Units Available
1415 At The Yard
1415 Cuming Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
$900
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,207
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1000 sqft
A luxury community near downtown Omaha in the Stadium District. This smoke-free community offers a gym, fire pit, business center and guest suite. Pet-friendly. On-site coffee bar. Modern interiors with hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
Westgate
14 Units Available
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$970
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1358 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Maple Village
1 Unit Available
EVERGREEN TERRACE
11029 R Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
920 sqft
The Evergreen Terrace Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15am
Westside
7 Units Available
Loveland Flats
8762 West Center Road, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,307
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1201 sqft
In the heart of the most sought-after neighborhood in Omaha, Loveland Flats offers amenity-rich living without the hassle of home maintenance.
Verified

1 of 95

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Old Market
33 Units Available
Old Market Lofts
1011 Jones St, Omaha, NE
Studio
$900
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1131 sqft
A vintage-style community located in the downtown area. On-site amenities include a sky lounge and rooftop pool with a hot tub. Apartments feature private balconies or patios, large closets and appliances packages.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
Downtown Omaha
10 Units Available
Limelight
1520 Harney St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,006
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
778 sqft
Experience luxurious modern living at Limelight at Sixteenth Urban Loft Apartment Homes, the most stylish apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.

June 2020 Omaha Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Omaha Rent Report. Omaha rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Omaha rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Omaha rents increased slightly over the past month

Omaha rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Omaha stand at $769 for a one-bedroom apartment and $961 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Omaha's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Omaha rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Omaha, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Omaha is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Omaha's median two-bedroom rent of $961 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Omaha.
    • While Omaha's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Omaha than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Omaha.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

