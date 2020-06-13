/
/
blair
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:27 PM
3 Apartments for rent in Blair, NE📍
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Northview
1215 North 10th Street, Blair, NE
2 Bedrooms
$777
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, small town living in Blair NE - less than 30 minutes north of Omaha. Northview is pet friendly community on a beautifully landscaped grounds located just minuets from local shopping, restaurants and parks.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
Deerfield
1274 Deerfield Boulevard, Blair, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$932
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our beautifully landscaped grounds offer quiet, small town living just minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and parks. Contact our friendly leasing staff today to learn more about our community.
Results within 10 miles of Blair
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 05:22pm
1 Unit Available
2520 tea party lane
2520 Tea Party Lane, Washington County, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2212 sqft
Spectacular countryside home! Rennovated home through out, big rooms, master suite, cozy basement with high ceilings, and a huge garage! Dont miss the opportunity to rent a spectactular home! Ask about NO DEPOSIT!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Blair, the median rent is $532 for a studio, $669 for a 1-bedroom, $837 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,126 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Blair, check out our monthly Blair Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Blair area include Iowa Western Community College, Clarkson College, Creighton University, Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health, and Midland University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Blair from include Omaha, Bellevue, Council Bluffs, La Vista, and Papillion.