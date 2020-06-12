84 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Omaha, NE

AL
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Legacy Commons
17011 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,753
1318 sqft
Welcome home to Legacy Commons - THE premier luxury apartment community in Omaha, Nebraska. Picture coming home every day to your very own premier apartment, lush with the style and sophistication you deserve.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1396 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Resort-style community offers 24-hour gym, business center, clubhouse, hot tub. Located in the beautiful highlands of suburban Omaha, near Hwy 278, shopping, lakes and parks.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Kensington Woods
1323 N 108th St, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$860
946 sqft
Roomy studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with controlled access entry. Community features new fitness equipment, swimming pool and dog park. Located close to Blondo and Dodge Streets and I-80.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Leavenworth
9 Units Available
The Triangle
720 South 30th Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1540 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Triangle in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Camelot Village Apartments
2344 N 92nd Ave, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1425 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with spacious closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy access to the on-site fitness center and pool. Minutes from I-680. Close to dining and nightlife in downtown Omaha.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Maple Village
8 Units Available
Bristol Square Apartments
3110 N 97th St, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1599 sqft
Large living spaces with private patio/balcony, fireplaces, extra storage space and washer/dryer hookup. Community has a 24-hour gym, courtyard, clubhouse and swimming pool. Located close to I-680 and Westroads Mall.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Cornish Heights
Contact for Availability
Onyx at Aksarben
1875 S 75th St, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$725
1088 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at Aksarben, a residential community featuring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
Piedmont Wycliffe
6 Units Available
Wycliffe by Broadmoor
15202 Wycliffe Dr, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1130 sqft
Make your home at Wycliffe Apartments and you will reclaim time for family and friends with West Omaha's best value! Located in the Millard School District, Wycliffe offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes that have room for your entire family.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
Heartland Park of America
18 Units Available
Greenhouse
900 Farnam St, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1740 sqft
Welcome to The Greenhouse, the premier apartments in Omaha, Nebraska! Our apartment community features a selection of contemporary homes set within a historic address in the heart of Downtown Omaha.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Northwest Omaha
19 Units Available
Fox Valley
3920 N 104th Ct, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$935
1100 sqft
Comfortable and spacious 1-3 bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. The pet-friendly complex has a pool and BBQ area, while there are many parks and golf courses nearby. Downtown Omaha is a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
$
36 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Prairie Lane
1 Unit Available
Westwood Duplexes
11611 Westwood Ln, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1909 sqft
These larger apartments offer easy access to area parks and schools. On-site amenities include a pool, courtyard and laundry facility. Each home offers a patio or balcony and updated appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Morton Meadows
1 Unit Available
4663 Marcy St
4663 Marcy Street, Omaha, NE
4 bedroom house for you! - Property Id: 233573 Amazing 4 bedroom home in the very popular Morton Meadows area with lawn care included.. Renovated 4 bedroom with newer kitchen hardwood floors fixtures and paint throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Clifton Hills
1 Unit Available
4130 Corby Street
4130 Corby Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1024 sqft
4130 Corby Street Available 07/01/20 Updated 3br House - Nice 3 bed house with updated kitchen, bathrooms, new windows, refinished floors. 1 car garage, backyard (not fenced). Call (402) 350 5119 to set up a tour. (RLNE5845179)

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dundee
1 Unit Available
5013 Lafayette Ave
5013 Lafayette Avenue, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Stunning one of a kind home in Dundee! - Property Id: 294177 Unbelievable one of a kind property has all of the charms of a classic home with the most desirable updated features.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chapel Hill and Rogers Ridges
1 Unit Available
1125 Skyline Drive
1125 Skyline Drive, Omaha, NE
Luxury Elkhorn Home with Pool - 6 Bedroom Elkhorn South home with 3 car garage. (additional 3 car garage available for rent as well) No Pets Allowed (RLNE5820882)

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20017 Pearl St
20017 Pearl Street, Omaha, NE
Available 07/10/20 Elkhorn Schools! - Property Id: 289793 Home provides a large great room with cathedral ceiling, exposed beams and fireplace. Some updates include new full bathroom in master bedroom, deck, roof and siding.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maple Village
1 Unit Available
9462 Spencer St
9462 Spencer Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1092 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Close to Everything! - Property Id: 289656 Three bedroom ranch with covered breezeway to garage. Beautiful floors and newly updated kitchen and bathroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Willow Wood
1 Unit Available
12423 Yates St
12423 Yates Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1446 sqft
Enjoy this wonderfully renovated, 3 bedroom, spacious house in beautiful Willow Wood! Updates throughout including brand new hardwood floors, freshly painted and new light/fan fixtures in bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3509 Howard St
3509 Howard Street, Omaha, NE
5 Bedroom Home! - Property Id: 283771 True 5 Bedroom, 2 full bath Updated top to bottom - Large kitchen w/walk out deck - and new porch Newer appliances Refinished Hardwood floors through-out Natural woodwork, freshly painted Large basement with

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aksarben - Elmwood Park
1 Unit Available
5408 Poppleton Ave
5408 Poppleton Avenue, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1826 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Updated Property! - Property Id: 283787 This home has AMAZING character! Beautifully UPDATED bathroom on main floor. Walk up attic is finished for a large master bedroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Dodge Street Corridor
1 Unit Available
4613 Cass St
4613 Cass Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
3 Bed Duplex - Property Id: 259828 Gorgeous duplex walking distance to restaurant and parks at midtown crossing. Updated kitchen, freshly painted walls and hardwood floors. Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10811 Sahler St
10811 Sahler Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Located in the Knolls, Great Neighborhood and area. It is a 3 bed, 3 bath floor plan. It has a deck off of the master bedroom and a fireplace off of the kitchen, The open floor plan will leave you feeling right at home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
104 S 36th St
104 South 36th Street, Omaha, NE
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1650 sqft
Gorgeous Condo walking distance Blackstone/Midtown - Property Id: 98303 A Beautiful 3 bedroom condo located a block from the Blackstone District and walking distance to Midtown.
Rent Report
Omaha

June 2020 Omaha Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Omaha Rent Report. Omaha rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Omaha rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Omaha rents increased slightly over the past month

Omaha rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Omaha stand at $769 for a one-bedroom apartment and $961 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Omaha's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.3%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Omaha rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Omaha, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Omaha is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Omaha's median two-bedroom rent of $961 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Omaha.
    • While Omaha's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Omaha than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Omaha.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

