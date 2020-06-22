All apartments in Omaha
1135 S 30 Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

1135 S 30 Ave

1135 S 30th Ave · (402) 810-7651
Location

1135 S 30th Ave, Omaha, NE 68105
Ford Birthsite

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
6 Plex - Updated 1 bedroom apartment with remodeled kitchen and bathroom, hard surface laminate flooring throughout, garden level apartment with several windows allowing great lighting, very large bedroom, linen closet in bath, large bathroom, new tile in bath and galley kitchen bar, dining area, canned ceiling lights, large walk-in closet, built-in desk and shelving.

Cats welcomed, Coin-operated on-site laundry, street only parking.

* All pets are subject passing a background screening process through petscreening.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 S 30 Ave have any available units?
1135 S 30 Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Omaha, NE.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does 1135 S 30 Ave have?
Some of 1135 S 30 Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 S 30 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1135 S 30 Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 S 30 Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 S 30 Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1135 S 30 Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1135 S 30 Ave does offer parking.
Does 1135 S 30 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 S 30 Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 S 30 Ave have a pool?
No, 1135 S 30 Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1135 S 30 Ave have accessible units?
No, 1135 S 30 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 S 30 Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 S 30 Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
