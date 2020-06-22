1135 S 30 Ave

Amenities
6 Plex - Updated 1 bedroom apartment with remodeled kitchen and bathroom, hard surface laminate flooring throughout, garden level apartment with several windows allowing great lighting, very large bedroom, linen closet in bath, large bathroom, new tile in bath and galley kitchen bar, dining area, canned ceiling lights, large walk-in closet, built-in desk and shelving.
Cats welcomed, Coin-operated on-site laundry, street only parking.
* All pets are subject passing a background screening process through petscreening.com