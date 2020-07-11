The Biltmore.

Lease Length: 1-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per apartment, $150 admin fee due at the time of application
Deposit: $250- $350
Additional: Amenity Fee $65- Includes Cox Basic Cable Package & Trash
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio Storage with most floorplans.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.