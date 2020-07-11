All apartments in Omaha
11525 Decatur Plz · (402) 281-9464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11525 Decatur Plz, Omaha, NE 68154

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5512 · Avail. now

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 6519 · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 3902 · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4621 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1184 sqft

Unit 4506 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1184 sqft

Unit 4615 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1184 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Biltmore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
media room
sauna
tennis court
valet service
volleyball court
alarm system
car wash area
hot tub
putting green
WE'RE #1: COME SEE WHY. Come home to Omaha's flagship luxury apartment community! Ideally situated in Northwest Omaha, Nebraska. The Biltmore Apartments provide an unmatched standard of luxury and service.The Biltmore boasts an incredible variety of twelve breathtaking apartment floor plans complete with crown molding, high ceilings, porcelain tile, luxury bath suites with Roman tubs and marble vanities -- we truly set Omaha's gold standard in rental living. Renting at the beautiful Biltmore Apartments gains residents access to our private movie theatre, an immaculate two-story fitness center with 7 sparkling pools, and free fitness classes. The Biltmore Apartments is conveniently located just seconds to NW Omaha's finest shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $30 per apartment, $150 admin fee due at the time of application
Deposit: $250- $350
Additional: Amenity Fee $65- Includes Cox Basic Cable Package & Trash
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply. Please call our leasing office for more details.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio Storage with most floorplans.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Biltmore have any available units?
The Biltmore has 35 units available starting at $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does The Biltmore have?
Some of The Biltmore's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Biltmore currently offering any rent specials?
The Biltmore is offering the following rent specials: Apply Today, Save $350 OFF First Months Rent
Is The Biltmore pet-friendly?
Yes, The Biltmore is pet friendly.
Does The Biltmore offer parking?
Yes, The Biltmore offers parking.
Does The Biltmore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Biltmore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Biltmore have a pool?
Yes, The Biltmore has a pool.
Does The Biltmore have accessible units?
No, The Biltmore does not have accessible units.
Does The Biltmore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Biltmore has units with dishwashers.

