Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor

9310 Western Ave · (850) 880-3586
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Make the move today! Receive one month free on select apartment homes!* *New resident must sign 12 month lease.
Location

9310 Western Ave, Omaha, NE 68114

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 04103 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 02108 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
Imagine owning a home without any of the hassle and maintenance. Imagine not shoveling and mowing. Imagine your home at Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor and that dream will become a reality. Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor offers one and two bedroom homes that offer open floor plans perfect for entertaining and relaxation. Within the gated community, you and your dog can live worry free.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 70 lbs
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25 per pet/per month
Cats
fee: $175
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $65.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor have any available units?
Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor has 2 units available starting at $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Omaha, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Omaha Rent Report.
What amenities does Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor have?
Some of Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor currently offering any rent specials?
Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor is offering the following rent specials: Make the move today! Receive one month free on select apartment homes!* *New resident must sign 12 month lease.
Is Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor pet-friendly?
Yes, Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor is pet friendly.
Does Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor offer parking?
Yes, Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor offers parking.
Does Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor have a pool?
Yes, Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor has a pool.
Does Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor have accessible units?
No, Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor does not have accessible units.
Does Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor have units with dishwashers?
No, Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor does not have units with dishwashers.
