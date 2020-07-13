Wyndham Villas by Broadmoor

Lease Length: 6,12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 70 lbs
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $25 per pet/per month
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open lot, detached garage $65.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.