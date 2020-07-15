Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Morningside Apartments.
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
The Morningside Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in North Fargo, ND. From the great location near the NDSU Campus, to the affordable amenities like paid heat, the Morningside Apartments are a great place to call home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
