All apartments in Fargo
Find more places like Morningside Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fargo, ND
/
Morningside Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:48 AM

Morningside Apartments

825 14th Street North · (833) 600-0875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fargo
See all
NDSU
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

825 14th Street North, Fargo, ND 58102
NDSU

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05 · Avail. Oct 1

$560

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10 · Avail. Sep 1

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 16 · Avail. Aug 1

$660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Morningside Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
The Morningside Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in North Fargo, ND. From the great location near the NDSU Campus, to the affordable amenities like paid heat, the Morningside Apartments are a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Morningside Apartments have any available units?
Morningside Apartments has 3 units available starting at $560 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Morningside Apartments have?
Some of Morningside Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Morningside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Morningside Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Morningside Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Morningside Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fargo.
Does Morningside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Morningside Apartments offers parking.
Does Morningside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Morningside Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Morningside Apartments have a pool?
No, Morningside Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Morningside Apartments have accessible units?
No, Morningside Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Morningside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Morningside Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Morningside Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Dakota Manor
1101 42nd St S
Fargo, ND 58103
South Meadows
3301 17th Ave S #102
Fargo, ND 58103
Candlelight
2000 21st Ave S
Fargo, ND 58103
Cedars 4
1741 42nd Street Southwest
Fargo, ND 58103
Kingswood
1001 18th Street North
Fargo, ND 58102
Park Terrace
315 7th Street South
Fargo, ND 58103
Maybrook
3219 18th St S
Fargo, ND 58104
Gemstone
1027 16th Street North
Fargo, ND 58102

Similar Pages

Fargo 1 BedroomsFargo 2 Bedrooms
Fargo Apartments with GarageFargo Apartments with Parking
Fargo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moorhead, MNWest Fargo, ND
Fergus Falls, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrunsdaleNorthportVillage West
NdsuWest AcresWestgate
Bluemont LakesWillow Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Dakota State University-Main CampusConcordia College at Moorhead
Minnesota State University Moorhead
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity