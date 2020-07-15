Hunters Run I

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony in unit laundry fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

The Hunter's Run I Apartments in Fargo offer cat friendly, one and three bedroom apartment homes. This comfortable 12-plex community is set in a residential neighborhood in the heart of Fargo with amenities you can't resist like a garage for your vehicle. Bring your cat, and come home to Hunter's Run I!



The one and three bedrooms at Hunter's Run I Apartments are spacious and comfortable for a great value. Spend time entertaining your friends on your balcony or patio when you get to save time on chores thanks to the dishwasher and community laundry room. Your vehicle will be tucked away from the elements in your own garage.



Love where you live when you live at Hunter's Run! You'll be living near green parks and golf courses, yet close to shopping and dining because you're at the heart of town. These Fargo apartments have quick access to West Acres Cinema and Mall down 17th Avenue as well as a short commute to Interstate 29. Just north is Cash Wise Foods for groceries, and 13th Avenue