All apartments in Fargo
Find more places like Hunters Run I.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fargo, ND
/
Hunters Run I
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:48 AM

Hunters Run I

1610 34th Street South · (833) 897-0686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fargo
See all
Westgate
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1610 34th Street South, Fargo, ND 58103
Westgate

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hunters Run I.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
The Hunter's Run I Apartments in Fargo offer cat friendly, one and three bedroom apartment homes. This comfortable 12-plex community is set in a residential neighborhood in the heart of Fargo with amenities you can't resist like a garage for your vehicle. Bring your cat, and come home to Hunter's Run I!

The one and three bedrooms at Hunter's Run I Apartments are spacious and comfortable for a great value. Spend time entertaining your friends on your balcony or patio when you get to save time on chores thanks to the dishwasher and community laundry room. Your vehicle will be tucked away from the elements in your own garage.

Love where you live when you live at Hunter's Run! You'll be living near green parks and golf courses, yet close to shopping and dining because you're at the heart of town. These Fargo apartments have quick access to West Acres Cinema and Mall down 17th Avenue as well as a short commute to Interstate 29. Just north is Cash Wise Foods for groceries, and 13th Avenue

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Pets Allowed: cats
limit: 2
Cats
fee: $200 per cat
limit: 1
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garage: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hunters Run I have any available units?
Hunters Run I doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fargo, ND.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Hunters Run I have?
Some of Hunters Run I's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hunters Run I currently offering any rent specials?
Hunters Run I is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hunters Run I pet-friendly?
Yes, Hunters Run I is pet friendly.
Does Hunters Run I offer parking?
Yes, Hunters Run I offers parking.
Does Hunters Run I have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hunters Run I offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hunters Run I have a pool?
No, Hunters Run I does not have a pool.
Does Hunters Run I have accessible units?
No, Hunters Run I does not have accessible units.
Does Hunters Run I have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hunters Run I has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Hunters Run I?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wolf Creek
5200 44th Ave S
Fargo, ND 58104
Prairiewood Courts
371 Prairiewood Cir
Fargo, ND 58103
Southview Village
2420 20th Ave S
Fargo, ND 58103
Rosegate
1770 42nd St S
Fargo, ND 58103
Stonebridge Apartments
2510 36th Ave S
Fargo, ND 58104
North Manor
2814 7th Street North
Fargo, ND 58102
Southgate
3315 17th St S
Fargo, ND 58104
Ashbury
4330 9th Ave SW
Fargo, ND 58103

Similar Pages

Fargo 1 BedroomsFargo 2 Bedrooms
Fargo Apartments with GarageFargo Apartments with Parking
Fargo Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Moorhead, MNWest Fargo, ND
Fergus Falls, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

BrunsdaleNorthportVillage West
NdsuWest AcresWestgate
Bluemont LakesWillow Park

Apartments Near Colleges

North Dakota State University-Main CampusConcordia College at Moorhead
Minnesota State University Moorhead
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity