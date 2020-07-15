Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

The Spring Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes on the north end of town. Offering a great location, convenient amenities, and budget friendly options, the Spring Apartments are the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.



The Spring Apartments are an affordable option in North Fargo. The one and two bedroom apartments include community laundry to make chore day easier. Take time to relax with your cat, and find peace of mind knowing your heat and hot water are included in the rent. You'll love it here!



Located in North Fargo near the Northport Shopping Center, Spring apartments are nestled in a serene neighborhood across from McKinley Elementary school. Residents have easy access to abundant shopping, dining, and entertainment and are minutes from the heart of downtown Fargo.