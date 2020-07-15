All apartments in Fargo
Spring
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Spring

2901 8th Street North · (833) 331-3378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2901 8th Street North, Fargo, ND 58102
Northport

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-003 · Avail. Aug 1

$640

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 02-011 · Avail. Sep 1

$660

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
The Spring Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes on the north end of town. Offering a great location, convenient amenities, and budget friendly options, the Spring Apartments are the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.

The Spring Apartments are an affordable option in North Fargo. The one and two bedroom apartments include community laundry to make chore day easier. Take time to relax with your cat, and find peace of mind knowing your heat and hot water are included in the rent. You'll love it here!

Located in North Fargo near the Northport Shopping Center, Spring apartments are nestled in a serene neighborhood across from McKinley Elementary school. Residents have easy access to abundant shopping, dining, and entertainment and are minutes from the heart of downtown Fargo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring have any available units?
Spring has 2 units available starting at $640 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fargo, ND?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fargo Rent Report.
What amenities does Spring have?
Some of Spring's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring currently offering any rent specials?
Spring is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring pet-friendly?
Yes, Spring is pet friendly.
Does Spring offer parking?
No, Spring does not offer parking.
Does Spring have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spring offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring have a pool?
No, Spring does not have a pool.
Does Spring have accessible units?
No, Spring does not have accessible units.
Does Spring have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spring has units with dishwashers.
