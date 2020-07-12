/
124 Apartments for rent in NDSU, Fargo, ND
East Bridge
1951 Dakota Drive North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
998 sqft
The East Bridge Apartments are the perfect combination of style and convenience. Offering spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans, these Fargo apartments near NDSU are perfect for any lifestyle.
Kingswood
1001 18th Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1150 sqft
Besides the great North Fargo location, the Kingswood Apartments have a lot to offer anyone looking for a cozy and affordable home. These roomy one, two, and three bedroom apartments are ready to welcome you and your cat home.
Thunder Creek
1920 Dakota Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Thunder Creek Apartments in Fargo, ND offer one and two bedroom apartments with all of the features you've been looking for.
Morningside Apartments
825 14th Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
The Morningside Apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in North Fargo, ND. From the great location near the NDSU Campus, to the affordable amenities like paid heat, the Morningside Apartments are a great place to call home!
Gemstone
1027 16th Street North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$715
825 sqft
The Gemstone Apartments in North Fargo, ND offer comfortable and functional apartments for you and your cat. From a great location near NDSU Campus to the affordable prices, Gemstone Apartments is a perfect place to call home.
1026 N University
1026 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1476 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5729918)
1122 18th St N
1122 18th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1824 sqft
Great House Near NDSU! - (RLNE5676834)
1038 15th Street North - 1
1038 15th Street North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
600 sqft
Blocks from NDSU! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment Garden Level Across the street from T-Lofts and Johnson Park soccer fields Controlled Access to building Coin laundry on site.
1110 College Street N - 4
1110 College Street, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
Awesome large 1 bed apt! Less than 1 block south of NDSU Library!! Private exterior entrance on second floor. Lots of storage in unit. Great Character. Lots of off street parking with alley access.
1335 11th Avenue North - 1
1335 11th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
6 Bedrooms
$1,950
1864 sqft
Upper: 3 bedrooms (one with an office or extra bedroom (6th)), Kitchen, Huge Bathroom Main floor: Large living room and dining room (wood floors!), Office/bedroom (7x7), bedroom (7x14), large kitchen with a lot of storage, updated full bathroom.
Luxford Court
823 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
Studio
$450
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$525
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
750 sqft
The Luxford Court Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency and one bedroom apartments in North Fargo.
Monticello
711 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$640
900 sqft
The Monticello Apartments offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. In addition to a convenient location, you'll love the affordable amenities like a garage for your vehicle.
1408 10th Street North
1408 10th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1408 10th Street North Available 08/01/20 4 Bed 1.5 Bath House! - 4 Bed/ 1.5 Bath house close to NDSU!! Double garage and is available August 1.
824 9th St N
824 9th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
- (RLNE5694990)
714 6th Ave N
714 6th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$995
1692 sqft
714 6th Ave N Available 08/01/20 RENOVATED 2 BED HOME - PARKING - PET FRIENDLY - Home renovated last winter! The main level includes a kitchen (with new fridge and range) and dinette area, a large living area with fireplace, and a 3 season
1517 University Drive North
1517 North University Drive, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
3 Bed 1 Bath w/ Central Air - Unique 3 Bed/1 Bath house with Central Air conveniently located next to NDSU campus!! All 3 bedrooms on the main level, hard wood floors throughout, huge open basement with washer/dryer, and plenty of parking space in
1010 7th Ave N
1010 7th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
Sign 1 year lease get 1/2 off 1st months rent and get a 50"SMART TV 3 bedroom Home Walk to NDSU campus All utilities are tenants responsibility washer and dryer Pets Ok $75.00M Per Pet Off street parking Rent $1095 Deposit $600.00 Accepts Section 8.
1641 12th St N
1641 12th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5729894)
1239 11th ST N
1239 11th Street North, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$795
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE4099236)
1510 12th Street North
1510 12th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1510 12th Street North Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom House near NDSU!! - Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home near NDSU. Washer/dryer, single detached garage, additional parking in back with alley access, and law/snow included in rent.
925 11th Ave N
925 11th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
Sing Year Lease Get 1/2 off 1st months rent and a 50"SMART TV 4 bedroom Near NDSU campus! Very spacious single family home 2 full baths Single Garage Washer and dryer in the unit Rent $1,395.00 Deposit $1,000.00 Accepts Section 8.
921 12th St N
921 12th Street North, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
998 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5785835)
1534 12th Street North
1534 12th Street North, Fargo, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bedroom Near NDSU!! - This nice 4 bedroom house is conveniently located near NDSU Campus.
820 12th Ave N
820 12th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Sign 1 year lease get 1/2 off 1st months rent and get a 50"SMART TV Near ndsu 3 bedroom located at 820 12th ave n fargo 1 bathroom washer and dryer hook ups double car garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE5558226)