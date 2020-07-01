All apartments in Wake Forest
Find more places like 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wake Forest, NC
/
1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:08 AM

1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy

1912 Austin Ridge Parkway · (919) 450-8611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wake Forest
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1912 Austin Ridge Parkway, Wake Forest, NC 27587

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,975

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2361 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
LEASE ENDING SOON & Moving to AREA in September 2020? – Check out this 3 STORY LUXURY TOWNHOME with OPEN concept living & TONS of Upgrades -2361 Square Feet -3 Bedroom plus 1st floor Large Flex Room (Optional 4th Bedroom) with French Doors & Full Bath. leading out to patio - 3.5 Bath -Large Gourmet Kitchen offers Open Concept with Large Pantry, Quartz Counter Tops, Custom Tile, upgraded Hardware, Breakfast Bar -Upgraded Stainless Steel upscaled Appliances, Gas 5 Burner Stove, Large Refrigerator. Oversized Master Ensuite features Tray Ceiling, Fireplace, Master Bedroom 12x17, with Trey Ceiling, Bay window, Walk-in Closet, Master Bath with Garden Tub Tiled Glass Shower and Double Vanity. Wide plank Wood Floors throughout main living area, Tile Bathrooms, Upstairs Laundry Room with W/D, Tankless Water Heater, Attic storage, 9 foot ceilings on all floors, LED Lights, Attached 2 Car Garage and driveway in rear, with extra parking across street. Convenient to 540 and US1 (Capital Blvd) - 5 minutes to downtown Wake Forest

Please NOTE – This unit is in construction – scheduled to be READY in September 2020. Tour of similar unit available upon request. Please contact me for details.

Included
• Gas 5 Burner Stove
• Large Refrigerator
• Washer & Dryer

Community Amenities
• Free Pool with Cabana and playground Access
• Additional Park Area
• Playground area
• Greenway Trail in walking distance
• Luxury Clubhouse –
• Covered Outdoor Luxury Pavilion Lounge Area with BBQ/Grilling area

Restrictions
• NO SMOKING

Requirements
• Income Requirements
• Electronic payment required
• Proof of renters insurance required
• Security Deposit required

Please click on link to see video of similar unit
• https://youtu.be/mKwrywm9zl8

Call or Text 919-432-5450
Email - TriangleRental@hotmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy have any available units?
1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy have?
Some of 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy pet-friendly?
Yes, 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy is pet friendly.
Does 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy offers parking.
Does 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy has a pool.
Does 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr
Wake Forest, NC 27587

Similar Pages

Wake Forest 1 BedroomsWake Forest 2 Bedrooms
Wake Forest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWake Forest Apartments with Balconies
Wake Forest Apartments with GymsOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NC
Goldsboro, NCClayton, NCRocky Mount, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCWilson, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NC
Lillington, NCRolesville, NCWendell, NCDunn, NCSanford, NCNashville, NCOxford, NCZebulon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Southeastern Baptist Theological SeminaryMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel HillNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Duke University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity