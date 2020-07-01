1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

LEASE ENDING SOON & Moving to AREA in September 2020? – Check out this 3 STORY LUXURY TOWNHOME with OPEN concept living & TONS of Upgrades -2361 Square Feet -3 Bedroom plus 1st floor Large Flex Room (Optional 4th Bedroom) with French Doors & Full Bath. leading out to patio - 3.5 Bath -Large Gourmet Kitchen offers Open Concept with Large Pantry, Quartz Counter Tops, Custom Tile, upgraded Hardware, Breakfast Bar -Upgraded Stainless Steel upscaled Appliances, Gas 5 Burner Stove, Large Refrigerator. Oversized Master Ensuite features Tray Ceiling, Fireplace, Master Bedroom 12x17, with Trey Ceiling, Bay window, Walk-in Closet, Master Bath with Garden Tub Tiled Glass Shower and Double Vanity. Wide plank Wood Floors throughout main living area, Tile Bathrooms, Upstairs Laundry Room with W/D, Tankless Water Heater, Attic storage, 9 foot ceilings on all floors, LED Lights, Attached 2 Car Garage and driveway in rear, with extra parking across street. Convenient to 540 and US1 (Capital Blvd) - 5 minutes to downtown Wake Forest



Please NOTE – This unit is in construction – scheduled to be READY in September 2020. Tour of similar unit available upon request. Please contact me for details.



Included

• Gas 5 Burner Stove

• Large Refrigerator

• Washer & Dryer



Community Amenities

• Free Pool with Cabana and playground Access

• Additional Park Area

• Playground area

• Greenway Trail in walking distance

• Luxury Clubhouse –

• Covered Outdoor Luxury Pavilion Lounge Area with BBQ/Grilling area



Restrictions

• NO SMOKING



Requirements

• Income Requirements

• Electronic payment required

• Proof of renters insurance required

• Security Deposit required



Please click on link to see video of similar unit

• https://youtu.be/mKwrywm9zl8



Call or Text 919-432-5450

Email - TriangleRental@hotmail.com