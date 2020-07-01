1912 Austin Ridge Pkwy

Amenities
LEASE ENDING SOON & Moving to AREA in September 2020? – Check out this 3 STORY LUXURY TOWNHOME with OPEN concept living & TONS of Upgrades -2361 Square Feet -3 Bedroom plus 1st floor Large Flex Room (Optional 4th Bedroom) with French Doors & Full Bath. leading out to patio - 3.5 Bath -Large Gourmet Kitchen offers Open Concept with Large Pantry, Quartz Counter Tops, Custom Tile, upgraded Hardware, Breakfast Bar -Upgraded Stainless Steel upscaled Appliances, Gas 5 Burner Stove, Large Refrigerator. Oversized Master Ensuite features Tray Ceiling, Fireplace, Master Bedroom 12x17, with Trey Ceiling, Bay window, Walk-in Closet, Master Bath with Garden Tub Tiled Glass Shower and Double Vanity. Wide plank Wood Floors throughout main living area, Tile Bathrooms, Upstairs Laundry Room with W/D, Tankless Water Heater, Attic storage, 9 foot ceilings on all floors, LED Lights, Attached 2 Car Garage and driveway in rear, with extra parking across street. Convenient to 540 and US1 (Capital Blvd) - 5 minutes to downtown Wake Forest
Please NOTE – This unit is in construction – scheduled to be READY in September 2020. Tour of similar unit available upon request. Please contact me for details.
Included
• Gas 5 Burner Stove
• Large Refrigerator
• Washer & Dryer
Community Amenities
• Free Pool with Cabana and playground Access
• Additional Park Area
• Playground area
• Greenway Trail in walking distance
• Luxury Clubhouse –
• Covered Outdoor Luxury Pavilion Lounge Area with BBQ/Grilling area
Restrictions
• NO SMOKING
Requirements
• Income Requirements
• Electronic payment required
• Proof of renters insurance required
• Security Deposit required
Please click on link to see video of similar unit
• https://youtu.be/mKwrywm9zl8
Call or Text 919-432-5450
Email - TriangleRental@hotmail.com