Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:13 PM

78 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wake Forest, NC

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
22 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
828 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
24 Units Available
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
941 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$970
850 sqft
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
$
15 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Wake Forest
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
21 Units Available
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,143
955 sqft
These luxury townhouse apartments boast high ceilings, large walk-in closets, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities feature 24-hr gym, online portal, fire pit, and clubhouse. Close to the Capital Greenway Trail System.
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
37 Units Available
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$959
754 sqft
Explore the brilliance of a perfectly balanced live, work, play setting full of adventure and entertainment that is something special. Simplify your life with maintenance-free living in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$893
776 sqft
Enjoy the peace of mind of living in a gated community within walking distance to shopping, dining, and movies. Just minutes from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Falls Lake, the YMCA, Rex Wellness Center and historic Wake Forest.
Results within 5 miles of Wake Forest
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
16 Units Available
The Trestles
3008 Calvary Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$846
675 sqft
Enjoy shopping at the nearby Town Center with proximity to Capital Boulevard. Explore convenient apartment amenities, such as the 24-hour on-site laundry and trash valet. Each unit includes air conditioning and carpet for comfort.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
55 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
913 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
5401 North
9 Units Available
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
787 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Summermill at Falls River
10311 Falls Mill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
785 sqft
Brand new apartments within a few minutes of I-540. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning and fireplaces. Building has elevator. Community has media room and swimming pool. Trash valet.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
30 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
821 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
18 Units Available
Legacy North Pointe
2525 Pavilion Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$964
825 sqft
Conveniently located just off the Northern Wake Expressway near the Plantation Point Shopping Center and Triangle Town Center Mall. Units with open floor plans and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a gym and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Mission Capital Crossing
4722 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$909
825 sqft
Perfect location close to Research Triangle Park and plenty of shops and restaurants. Apartment and town homes with full-size washer/dryers, fireplaces and gourmet kitchens. Sparkling swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
136 Units Available
The Piedmont Raleigh
7621 Triangle Promenade Drive, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,015
727 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
18 Units Available
North Hills at Town Center
4625 Millbrook Green Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
777 sqft
Fitness center, resort-style pool and pool cabanas. Spacious floor plans with upgraded interiors. A block from Capital Boulevard, residents can easily reach Triangle Town Center Mall's numerous dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
North Oaks Landing
2038 Quail Forest Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$900
800 sqft
Located close to I-540, I-440 and US 1 for easy commuting. Community features a large swimming pool, conference room, gym and clubhouse. Recently renovated units have W/D, hardwood floors and stainless steel fixtures.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
3 Units Available
Honeytree
4344 Saint James Church Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
742 sqft
Just around the corner from the intersection of Louisburg and New Hope Roads, Honeytree Apartments is one of North Raleigh's most distinctive apartment rental communities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
21 Units Available
Aurum Falls River
1302 Rio Valley Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,118
803 sqft
This community is conveniently located near Falls Pointe Shopping Center. Apartments feature walk-in closets, fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups. Residents enjoy amenities like a trash valet, pool, garage parking and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
4612 Dansey Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$847
700 sqft
Updated apartments in tree-lined community. One-bedroom garden-style apartments and two- and three-bedroom townhomes. Fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to community pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Northridge Crossings
2901 Calliope Way, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
911 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include washer/dryer connections, built-in bookcases and eat-in kitchen. Community features car care center, bark park and clothes care center. Restaurants and shopping located within walking distance.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
445 Marlowe Dr.
445 Marlowe Dr, Franklin County, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
475 sqft
1 bedroom apartment in Youngsville - Property Id: 170227 1 bedroom apartment available for quiet individual. Granite, stainless, hardwood and laundry. Like new 2nd story space includes all utilities.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
12609 Bellstone Lane
12609 Bellstone Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 WAKEFIELD PLANTATION Lake Front, #9 Tee & Fairway - Property Id: 283479 Your own private Garden Level in Executive Townhome. Utilities, TV, Washer/Dryer INCLUDED. $925 Available August 1 or sooner. Professionals Only.

