/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:05 PM
111 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Wake Forest, NC
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
24 Units Available
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1525 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:04pm
$
16 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1475 sqft
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1732 sqft
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue Available 06/15/20 Upgrades throughout this 3 Bedroom Heritage Townhome - Beautiful!! well maintained home in great community! Hardwoods 1st Floor. Keeping Room with fireplace open to kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Heritage
1 Unit Available
941 Alba Rose Lane
941 Alba Rose Lane, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
3500 sqft
941 Alba Rose Lane Available 06/26/20 Wake Forest Show Stopper! 3 Bedrooms + Office AND Bonus Room!! - This beautiful house boasts the BEST of everything!! If a huge yard and a quiet friendly neighborhood is what you're after, then this home is for
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
821 Edgeware Way
821 Edgeware Way, Wake Forest, NC
821 Edgeware * 5 bedroom 3.5 baths * 2 car garage * screened in porch * fenced back yard * all bedrooms are good size! - This home has it all in Wake Forest (with Franklin County schools)! 5 bedrooms ( 2 masters-1 down and 1 up), 3.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8513 Bratt Avenue
8513 Bratt Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
8513 Bratt Avenue Available 08/08/20 Colonial style 2 Story 4BR home at Caddell Woods, Wake Forest! Available in August.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2308 Longmont Drive
2308 Longmont Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1772 sqft
Lovely ranch home located in popular Austin Creek. Open floor plan and upgrades throughout including granite, tankless water heater, master bath tile and more. Large front porch and covered back porch offer peaceful settings.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Northeast
1 Unit Available
418 N Allen Rd
418 North Allen Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom Home near downtown Wake Forest!!! Available for immediate move in, this charming ranch style home is perfect for you! With spacious bedrooms, large living area and a big yard this house has everything you need to make it your
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
2941 Carriage Meadows Drive
2941 Carriage Meadows Drive, Wake Forest, NC
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
209 Amaryllis Way
209 Amaryllis Way, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1827 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Northeast
1 Unit Available
416 North Allen Road
416 North Allen Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1309 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free. Awesome Cape Cod 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is close to Downtown Wake Forest, restaurants, shopping mall & parks including Joyner Park.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
Northeast
1 Unit Available
619 East Nelson Avenue
619 East Nelson Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1310 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
8321 Bratt Avenue - 1
8321 Bratt Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1448 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse conveniently located to I540 and Capital Blvd. Shopping and restaurants nearby. Features an open living room/dining room with fireplace and hardwood floors. Eat-in kitchen.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9823 Sweet Basil Drive
9823 Sweet Basil Drive, Wake Forest, NC
Avail JULY 15. Like new townhome in Shearon Farms off US-1. 4 bedroom and 3 full bathrooms. The downstairs features a guest room with full bathroom, Kitchen with stainless appliances, breakfast room and living room.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1201 Barnford Mill Road
1201 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
Like New 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home! First floor bedroom and full bath. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and gas range. 3 bedrooms upstairs with aloft! Nice screen porch and a flat fenced backyard for all your outdoor activity.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3028 Creek Moss Drive
3028 Creek Moss Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home with fenced back yard. Kitchen includes nice size breakfast area & door to back deck overlooking large back yard. Separate family and dining rooms. Utility room off the kitchen. Huge attached 2 car garage.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9936 Sweet Basil Drive
9936 Sweet Basil Drive, Wake Forest, NC
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 full bath Town Home available in desirable Shearon Farms subdivision. Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator included. 1st floor bedroom and full bath.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1612 Pasture Hills Drive
1612 Pasture Hills Drive, Wake Forest, NC
Beautiful, better than new home in trendy Wake Forest. Rocking chair front porch screened back porch and second floor balcony! Windows everywhere, open kitchen to family room, pantry, stainless and granite kitchen with gas stove.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
945 Federal House Avenue
945 Federal House Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
Meticulously & very well maintained home located in desired Wake Forest neighborhood. Home boast many upgrades and features throughout. First floor includes: hardwoods throughout except for kitchen, SS appliances & granite counter-tops in kitchen.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1346 Legacy Greene Avenue
1346 Legacy Greene Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1739 sqft
Available 6/10.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9909 Sweet Basil Drive
9909 Sweet Basil Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Ready for move in July 1st! SHEARON FARMS Townhouse! Great floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2.
Similar Pages
Wake Forest 1 BedroomsWake Forest 2 BedroomsWake Forest 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWake Forest 3 BedroomsWake Forest Accessible ApartmentsWake Forest Apartments under $1,000
Wake Forest Apartments with BalconyWake Forest Apartments with GarageWake Forest Apartments with GymWake Forest Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWake Forest Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Raleigh, NCDurham, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NC
Holly Springs, NCGoldsboro, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCHillsborough, NCButner, NC