pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:00 AM
139 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wake Forest, NC
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
$
17 Units Available
Legacy Wake Forest
1421 Legacy Falls Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,275
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1525 sqft
Prime Wake Forest location just north of Raleigh with spacious one-, two, and three-bedroom suites. Amenities include saltwater pool with sundeck, fire pit, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
$
16 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1221 Barnford Mill Road
1221 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
2632 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
821 Edgeware Way
821 Edgeware Way, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
821 Edgeware * 5 bedroom 3.5 baths * 2 car garage * screened in porch * fenced back yard * all bedrooms are good size! - This home has it all in Wake Forest (with Franklin County schools)! 5 bedrooms ( 2 masters-1 down and 1 up), 3.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Heritage
941 Alba Rose Lane
941 Alba Rose Lane, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
3500 sqft
Wake Forest Show Stopper! 3 Bedrooms + Office AND Bonus Room!! - This beautiful house boasts the BEST of everything!! If a huge yard and a quiet friendly neighborhood is what you're after, then this home is for you.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2308 Longmont Drive
2308 Longmont Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1772 sqft
Lovely ranch home located in popular Austin Creek. Open floor plan and upgrades throughout including granite, tankless water heater, master bath tile and more. Large front porch and covered back porch offer peaceful settings.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1329 Barnford Mill Road
1329 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
2282 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Heritage
1304 Marshall Farm Street
1304 Marshall Farm Street, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,545
3415 sqft
Gorgeous custom home in highly desirable Heritage Golf Community. Main level boasts gleaming hardwood flooring, Chef's kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances. Separate office, formal dining, family room w/ gas log FP.
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
407 West Cedar Avenue
407 West Cedar Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1873 sqft
Ranch Home in Wake Forest Historic District 3br, 2ba + Bonus can be 4th bedroom (Currently a spare bedroom, office, weight room combo) $1850/mo (rent includes yard maintenance, and washer/dryer) No HOA Dogs ok! No restrictions.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8513 Bratt Avenue
8513 Bratt Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3076 sqft
8513 Bratt Avenue Available 08/08/20 Colonial style 2 Story 4BR home at Caddell Woods, Wake Forest! Available in August.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
715 S Wingate Street
715 South Wingate Street, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2145 sqft
Executive home w/in walking distance of downtown Wake Forest. Gleaming hardwoods, gorgeous kitchen W/ stainless appliances & granite counters. Formal dining & quaint family RM W/ lots of light.
Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
808 Old Ash Court
808 Old Ash Court, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2031 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4512 Tarkiln Pl
4512 Tarkiln Place, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1362 sqft
Stunning Townhome in Shearon Farms! Rocking chair front porch welcomes you home! Large family room with great wall space & natural light! Spacious kitchen with great cabinet & countertop space & eat in area! Large master bedroom with walk in closet!
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
122 Alberbury Commons Court
122 Alberbury Commons Court, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1225 sqft
Light & bright Ranch home convenient to shopping & highway access. Fenced yard, interior paint & flooring 2018, kitchen appliances recently replaced. Huge family room centers on FP & Kitchen is open and airy.
Results within 1 mile of Wake Forest
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,068
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1425 sqft
Enjoy the peace of mind of living in a gated community within walking distance to shopping, dining, and movies. Just minutes from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Falls Lake, the YMCA, Rex Wellness Center and historic Wake Forest.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
19 Units Available
Wakefield Glen
2400 Garden Hill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,011
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1541 sqft
These luxury townhouse apartments boast high ceilings, large walk-in closets, air conditioning, and stainless steel appliances. Amenities feature 24-hr gym, online portal, fire pit, and clubhouse. Close to the Capital Greenway Trail System.
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
29 Units Available
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$974
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1406 sqft
Explore the brilliance of a perfectly balanced live, work, play setting full of adventure and entertainment that is something special. Simplify your life with maintenance-free living in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
River Haven
9310 River Haven Place, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8908 Elizabeth Bennet Pl
8908 Elizabeth Bennet Place, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1634 sqft
This beautifully spacious home is in a prime Raleigh neighborhood! Enjoy a large living room that opens to a nicely equipped eat-in kitchen. Step out onto your back patio adjacent to your kitchen space. Three large bedrooms are all on second level.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1001 Fairlong Road
1001 Fairlong Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Available now! Pets negotiable w/fee. Wonderful 3bdr/1.5 bath home with rocking chair front porch on almost 1/2 acre lot. Laminate flooring throughout living area. Kitchen has solid surface countertops and SS appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Wake Forest
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
18 Units Available
Legacy North Pointe
2525 Pavilion Pl, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$924
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1300 sqft
Conveniently located just off the Northern Wake Expressway near the Plantation Point Shopping Center and Triangle Town Center Mall. Units with open floor plans and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include a gym and business center.
